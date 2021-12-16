Hollywood works in mysterious ways, and sometimes you end up working with your first crush. That's what happened to Matthew McConaughey, who revealed during a recent interview with Ellen DeGeneres that in addition to teaming up with his longtime friend Reese Witherspoon for the new animated film Sing 2, he also got to hang with one of his onscreen obsessions from so many years ago.

And since McConaughey was paired for the Ellen interview with Witherspoon, he got to witness her reaction to his confession firsthand.

"I did have a little bit of a crush on the young lady sitting to the left of me from Man on the Moon," he admitted as a shocked Witherspoon took in the revelation. "If you've seen the movie, it's inevitable. I mean, what's not to have a crush on?"

Reese Witherspoon and Matthew McConaughey Reese Witherspoon and Matthew McConaughey on 'Ellen' | Credit: TheEllenShow/YouTube

Although Witherspoon was touched by her friend's confession, telling him, "You're so sweet," the feeling wasn't entirely mutual.

"My first celebrity crush was probably Jim Morrison from the Doors," she told DeGeneres, joking, "I was a weird kid."

McConaughey didn't seem offended, however, looking impressed by her taste while Witherspoon worked out that her real first crush was probably Val Kilmer, who played Morrison in the 1991 biopic The Doors, which had just come out.

Naturally, Witherspoon had an idea of how the two actors could capitalize on this newfound knowledge, telling DeGeneres, "Now we have to make a movie about it!"

Although they have known each other for years — McConaughey even went to Witherspoon's wedding and, as she explained, danced with every woman over the age of 65 like the gentleman he is — they've never actually appeared on screen at the same time, despite starring in three films together.

"I think people want to see us in a real movie together," Witherspoon said because two of the three films they've made have featured Witherspoon as an animated pig and McConaughey as a koala, their voice recordings taking place in separate sound booths.

Fortunately, McConaughey was on board with Witherspoon's suggestion, saying, "I think it would be fun to do it in the same frame!"

Watch the interview above. Sing 2 hits theaters Dec. 22.

