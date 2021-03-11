Matthew McConaughey says a run for Texas governor is 'a true consideration'

Matthew McConaughey might be alright, alright, alright with a potential political run.

The 51-year-old might soon go from Oscar-winning actor to Governor McConaughey, as the Greenlights author revealed on Wednesday's episode of The Balanced Voice podcast that a potential bid to govern the state of Texas during the 2022 election is "a true consideration."

While it was a brief acknowledgment, it marks a slight change from comments he made in November 2020 on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

"I have no plans to do that right now," he told Colbert late last year. "Right now? No. I don't get politics. Politics seems to be a broken business. Politics needs to redefine its purpose. As I move forward in life, yes, am I going to consider leadership roles where I can be most useful?I'd love to. I'm doing that regardless. That's where I sit right now."

On The Balanced Voice, McConaughey discussed some of those positions, such as his position as a professor at the University of Texas.

"I have wisdom to share that I think is obvious that youngsters go, 'No, I had no idea, thank you for that!'" he said, adding that he's thankful for the opportunity to step "into more leadership teaching positions," such as working with organizations that help children from troubled backgrounds succeed in schools with 50 percent dropout rates through community service and education initiatives.

But, it's his role as a father that keeps McConaughey busy these days, which poses the biggest questions about leadership in the actor's life.

"I have three epics in my life, and that's my three children. That's the greatest light or shadow that Camila [Alves] and I can leave, the greatest shadow I can leave as a father," he said. "How can I be the best dad for them — not the time to be their best friend — but he best dad to them right now, to help them get out and negotiate and be autonomous, confident, and conscientious people in the world, to get out there and navigate?"

McConaughey previously told Oprah Winfrey that he contemplated leaving acting altogether at a point in his career that forced him to weigh success as a romantic lead with his desire to do more serious projects — such as Dallas Buyers Club, which won him an Academy Award and helped influence his new creative direction as an actor.

"I dabbled with thinking about other careers," he said, revealing that he considered becoming a high school football coach, orchestra leader, and wildlife guide. "I was not going back."

