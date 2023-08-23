But, come on, it's really not that hard to see how people got that perception.

Matthew McConaughey has long exuded the vibes of a smoke-clouded stoner, but his wife Camila Alves-McConaughey wants to Febreze away those perceptions once and for all.

The model and designer spoke about McConaughey's image on an episode of Southern Living's Biscuits and Jam podcast. "I don't think people actually [have] this image of Matthew anymore because the kind of work and things he's been doing, but when we first started dating, it was this image of Matthew of getting high, laid back, no shirt, whatever," she said. "Which, I'm like, 'The guy doesn't even smoke. What is this vision coming from?'"

She likened his personality to that of his mother, Mary Kathleen McCabe. "She's very organized, very minimalistic, very on time, very prepared, and he gets a lot of those traits from her."

Matthew McConaughey in 'Dazed and Confused' Matthew McConaughey in 'Dazed and Confused' | Credit: Everett Collection

The Wild Turkey and Lincoln-loving Oscar winner may not be a real-life Lebowski, but it's not hard to see where the perception comes from. In 1999, he was famously arrested for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, among other charges, while playing bongos in the nude (the drug charges were later dropped). That puts him three alrights away from becoming his oft-stoned character David Wooderson in Dazed and Confused.

McConaughey recounted his 1999 arrest in his memoir, Greenlights: "What I didn't know was that while I was banging away in my bliss, two Austin policemen also thought it was time to barge into my house unannounced, wrestle me to the ground with nightsticks, handcuff me, and pin me to the floor."

So, while we won't dispute that McConaughey doesn't smoke currently, we can absolutely see where the vision came from.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.