Let's take a moment to appreciate Matt Smith dancing in Morbius
As Milo in Morbius, Matt Smith vamps it up, thoroughly enjoying his newly muscular physique as he struts and preens at home before a big night out.
"I just pushed him to go for it," says Morbius director Daniel Espinosa about the scene. "The way he uses his body [is] like a dancer… he's so creative, so fun."
In honor of Smith's smooth moves, EW ranks the star's best onscreen dance moments.
Related Items
1. Morbius
Is there anything more exciting than the prospect of new, well, blood? Not for Milo, who stumbles upon his best friend's stash of bat-tinged platelets and embraces a new life —just in time for a slinky, shirtless pre-game dance. "He's a mix between Sid Vicious and someone super refined," says Espinosa.
2. Last Night in Soho
When we first meet slick boyfriend-turned-pimp Jack in Edgar Wright's '60s-set horror film, he seduces Sandie (Anya Taylor-Joy) and Eloise (Thomasin McKenzie) on a nightclub dance floor, impressively matching their steps while smoking a cigarette and sipping a cocktail on the rocks. Dude can multitask.
3. The Crown
Obviously, Prince Philip won't have as much latitude as a pimp when it comes to busting a move on the popular drama series. But as he twirls wife Elizabeth (Claire Foy) at royal events, he is dashing and courtly, an elegant foil to his vibrant queen.
4. Doctor Who
The Eleventh Doctor getting down on the long-running sci-fi series is a sight to behold indeed. Whether he's grooving in a top hat and tails or frenetically waving his arms overhead (classic wedding dance move!), he is both geeky and cheeky.
5. Superworm
Quite possibly Smith's most athletic performance, his tititular worm contorts himself into everything from a jump rope to a lasso to a hula hoop in this animated movie based on the Julia Donaldson children's book. As his garden variety friends chant: "Watch him wiggle! See him squirm! Hip, hip, hooray for Superworm!"
Related content:
|type
|
|genre
|mpaa
|
|director
|
Comments