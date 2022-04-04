Let's take a moment to appreciate Matt Smith dancing in Morbius

Plus: a ranking of his best onscreen gyrations.
By Clarissa Cruz April 04, 2022 at 06:01 PM EDT
(Video courtesy of Sony)

Morbius

As Milo in Morbius, Matt Smith vamps it up, thoroughly enjoying his newly muscular physique as he struts and preens at home before a big night out.

"I just pushed him to go for it," says Morbius director Daniel Espinosa about the scene. "The way he uses his body [is] like a dancer… he's so creative, so fun."

In honor of Smith's smooth moves, EW ranks the star's best onscreen dance moments.

Credit: Sony Pictures

1. Morbius

Is there anything more exciting than the prospect of new, well, blood? Not for Milo, who stumbles upon his best friend's stash of bat-tinged platelets and embraces a new life —just in time for a slinky, shirtless pre-game dance. "He's a mix between Sid Vicious and someone super refined," says Espinosa.

Credit: Parisa Taghizadeh / Focus Features

2. Last Night in Soho

When we first meet slick boyfriend-turned-pimp Jack in Edgar Wright's '60s-set horror film, he seduces Sandie (Anya Taylor-Joy) and Eloise (Thomasin McKenzie) on a nightclub dance floor, impressively matching their steps while smoking a cigarette and sipping a cocktail on the rocks. Dude can multitask.

Credit: Alex Bailey/Netflix

3. The Crown

Obviously, Prince Philip won't have as much latitude as a pimp when it comes to busting a move on the popular drama series. But as he twirls wife Elizabeth (Claire Foy) at royal events, he is dashing and courtly, an elegant foil to his vibrant queen.

Credit: BBC/courtesy Everett Collection

4. Doctor Who

The Eleventh Doctor getting down on the long-running sci-fi series is a sight to behold indeed. Whether he's grooving in a top hat and tails or frenetically waving his arms overhead (classic wedding dance move!), he is both geeky and cheeky.

Credit: BBC/Youtube

5. Superworm

Quite possibly Smith's most athletic performance, his tititular worm contorts himself into everything from a jump rope to a lasso to a hula hoop in this animated movie based on the Julia Donaldson children's book. As his garden variety friends chant: "Watch him wiggle! See him squirm! Hip, hip, hooray for Superworm!"

