Warning: This article contains spoilers about The Batman.

Keoghan's Joker only appears briefly towards the end of the film, once the Riddler is imprisoned alongside him in Arkham Asylum. But now, you can watch a longer interaction between the Joker and Batman that was cut from the theatrical release. Reeves posted a link to a special site that will allow you to view the clip — you just have to answer three Joker-related riddles first. Or, you can just click the YouTube link below (sorry, Matt!)

The Joker is never called by his name either in this scene or the finished movie, and Reeves played coy when we asked about it (he eventually admitted the truth to Variety). He did tell EW, though, that this longer scene existed.

"Because the movie is a serial killer story and I wanted Batman to be going down all these back alleys, I wanted him to turn to another serial killer in Arkham because he was so unsettled about why [the Riddler] would be writing him [and] he's trying to profile the character," Reeves told EW last month.

The scene of a detective hero visiting an old enemy in prison to get information on a new adversary was made classic by Hannibal Lecter films like The Silence of the Lambs, but it's also a scene that occurs once in a while between Batman and Joker in the pages of DC comics. In this iteration, Joker teases Batman that perhaps he has more in common with the Riddler than he cares to admit. There's also a new layer of context to this kind of scene because, in the world of The Batman, we learn that Bruce Wayne's mother was descended from the Arkham family that founded this criminal asylum (and likely spent some time in there herself).

Reeves did tell EW that this version of Joker is "not yet the character we come to know," and that's more apparent in this clip than in the finished film. Keoghan is shrouded in shadow in the theatrical version, but here we do get a close-up. Though his scars and generally twisted smile are visible, his face is clearly not coated in the iconic white makeup — at least not yet.

Watch the deleted scene above. It seems likely this isn't the last we'll see of this character.

