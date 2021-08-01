Matt Damon admits he recently stopped using 'f-slur,' thanks to his daughter

Not only are Matt Damon's daughters roasting his past roles, but they're teaching the actor to be a better person.

The Stillwater actor said he stopped saying the homophobic "f-slur" recently, after one of his four daughters criticized his usage.

"The word that my daughter calls the 'f-slur for a homosexual' was commonly used when I was a kid, with a different application," Damon told the Sunday Times. "I made a joke, months ago, and got a treatise from my daughter. She left the table. I said, 'Come on, that's a joke! I say it in the movie Stuck on You!'"

The 50-year-old said his daughter "wrote a very long, beautiful treatise on how that word is dangerous. I said, 'I retire the f-slur!' I understood."

The actor, who hails from the Boston area and attended Harvard University, also said the increased media attention on celebrities' comments could be a good thing, as it's made him more careful with his own words.

"Before it didn't really matter what I said, because it didn't make the news," he continued. "But maybe this shift is a good thing. So I shut the f--- up more."

Damon has also recently talked about how his 15-year-old daughter Isabella refuses to watch his acclaimed film Good Will Hunting in case "it might be good."

"If the reviews come out and they're terrible, then she'll watch it. If they come out and they're good, she's going to pass... she's looking for ammunition all the time," Damon told E! in another interview. "She's like one of the funniest people I've ever met. She's really cool."

The Oscar winner's newest admission made a lot of people confused about why he chose to share that fact and why he only recently realized it was wrong to say the f-slur. Damon has even portrayed LGBTQ+ characters in projects like Behind the Candelabra.

"The fact that Matt Damon's daughter had to explain to him that saying a slur is wrong is insane," one user tweeted.

Billy Eichner also weighed in, asking the real question: "I want to know what word Matt Damon has replaced f****t with."