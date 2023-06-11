"We had no foreknowledge of, did not consent to and do not endorse or approve any footage or audio from Air being repurposed by the Trump campaign," Artists Equity say in a statement.

Donald Trump's use of Air audio for a campaign video was out of bounds, says Matt Damon and Ben Affleck's production company.

Artists Equity — the production company co-founded by the actors, who both star in and produce the Affleck-directed sports drama centered on Nike's creative partnership pursuit of basketball star Michael Jordan — says in a statement released to EW that they "did not consent" to Trump's use of the audio in a promotional video shared on his social media platform Truth Social late Friday.

"We had no foreknowledge of, did not consent to and do not endorse or approve any footage or audio from Air being repurposed by the Trump campaign as a political advertisement or for any other use," a spokesperson says. "Specifically in terms of any and all rights available to us under US copyright and intellectual property law, we hereby, expressly give notice that in the case of any use of material from Air by the Trump campaign where approval or consent is required, we do not grant such consent."

Matt Damon as Sonny Vaccaro Matt Damon and Ben Affleck in 'Air' | Credit: Prime

In a nearly three minute clip, Trump repurposes a critical speech that Sonny Vaccaro (played by Damon) delivers to Jordan (Damian Delano Young) predicting the ways in which he'll change the world of basketball. "Money can buy you almost anything, but it can't buy you immortality — that you'll have to earn," Damon's Vaccaro says, as Trump enters the frame to tell his "American story." Footage of his rallies and headlines about his indictment are interspersed to nearly all of Damon's monologue.

"Everyone will be forgotten as soon as our time here is up, except for you," Damon's speech continues. "You're going to be remembered forever because some things are eternal."

Donald Trump Donald Trump | Credit: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

The former U.S. president was indicted on seven counts pertaining to his handling of classified documents this past week, including retaining national defense secrets that violated the Espionage Act and making false statements and conspiracy to obstruct justice, per The New York Times. Trump, who has maintained his innocence, is the first former U.S. president in history to face federal charges. He is expected to surrender on Tuesday.

Trump's campaigns have previously borrowed without permission from musicians, TV shows, and films — drawing the condemnation of (plus, several cease and desists from) the copyright holders, including HBO for several Game of Thrones references, the estates of Tom Petty and Prince, Queen, and Neil Young, among others.