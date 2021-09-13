Duel Perspectives: How Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, and Nicole Holofcener teamed up for The Last Duel

AFFLECK: No, Rashomon is very different. Like the rest of the world, [we've become] more and more aware of the disparity between the number of stories told about men and the number of stories told about women. Reading this book was like striking gold. This is a spectacular hero, overcoming insurmountable odds at great expense to herself, and it's true. The problem is that recorded history paid so much more attention to what men were doing than to what women were doing, which is part of the thrust of the movie. We knew that we could rely on this historical record, but we also knew that in any true story, you have what you know happened from history and then you have things you have to imagine. The easy stuff is what's from history; the hard stuff is what you have to make up.