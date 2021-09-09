19 notable things we spotted in The Matrix Resurrections trailer

Machine work

Speaking of blink-and-you-miss-it moments, there's another quick flash of Neo on an operating table with the machines working on his body. It was discovered previously that the abilities that make Neo the One were essentially given to him by the machines the humans have been warring against, and helps him lead a truce between the two factions. If he's being operated on again in Resurrections, he will likely have new powers, but does it lead to what may be the end of the peace between man and machine.