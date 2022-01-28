Masters of the Universe live-action movie has found its new He-Man

Noah Centineo was originally cast in the role, but rising West Side Story star Kyle Allen will now pick up the Sword of Grayskull.

The Masters of the Universe movie is back on track, with a new He-Man set to pick up the Power Sword and bare those chiseled muscles.

The long-gestating project, which previously starred To All the Boys' Noah Centineo in the role of He-Man/Prince Adam, has officially landed at Netflix, but now budding West Side Story star Kyle Allen is taking over the lead.

The live-action film will tell the origin story of the orphaned Adam discovering he's a prince destined to be the savior of a faraway land. He must quickly learn how to harness his power.

Masters of the Universe was set up at Sony Pictures when Centineo was in the role, but following his departure Mattel has moved the project over to the streamer. Now, the Nee Brothers (The Lost City, Band of Robbers) will co-direct the movie, which is based on a screenplay they penned with David Callaham (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Wonder Woman 1984).

HE-MAN; Kyle Allen Kyle Allen will take over as He-Man in the upcoming live-action 'Masters of the Universe' movie. | Credit: Netflix; Jesse Grant/Getty Images

Producers Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal, and Steve Tisch addressed the seemingly endless process to make the movie a reality.

"We've always been inspired by the fantastical world of Eternia," they said in a joint statement. "This movie has been 14 years in the making for us and our partners and we are so excited to tell an entirely new story for Masters of the Universe with the Nee Brothers and Dave Callaham for Mattel and Netflix and share it with a global audience."

Meanwhile, Mattel continues to expand Masters of the Universe stories in animated form. Netflix already released the first season of Kevin Smith's A-list ensemble series Masters of the Universe: Revelation, and also launched the CGI-animated, kids-focused He-Man and the Masters of the Universe.

"Masters of the Universe is an iconic property that shaped the imaginations of an entire generation of kids with the message of becoming the best version of yourself," said Robbie Brenner, executive producer of Mattel Films. "With our partners at Netflix, we look forward to showing audiences that anything can happen in Eternia. We are continuing to unlock this global franchise in new ways, and we can't wait to see Kyle battle it out with Skeletor in this epic live-action saga."

