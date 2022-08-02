Marylin Monroe's estate defends casting of Ana de Armas in Blonde amid accent criticism 

The Cuban actress worked with a dialect coach for nine months while preparing to play the icon in Andrew Dominik's film.

Marylin Monroe's estate has come to the defense of Ana de Armas following backlash over the star's Cuban accent in the upcoming film Blonde.

The trailer for the upcoming biopic from director Andrew Dominik debuted last month, featuring de Armas as the Hollywood icon and many were quick to address how her manner of speaking was not accurate to Monroe's unmistakable voice.

But the 34-year-old has found support in the form of Monroe's estate, who insist she captures the essence of the timeless screen sensation.

Ana de Armas' Marilyn Monroe movie 'Blonde' joins the 2022 Venice International Film Festival lineup

"Marilyn Monroe is a singular Hollywood and pop culture icon that transcends generations and history," said Marc Rosen, president of entertainment at Authentic Brands Group (ABG), the owner of the Marilyn Monroe Estate in a statement. "Any actor that steps into that role knows they have big shoes to fill. Based on the trailer alone, it looks like Ana was a great casting choice as she captures Marilyn's glamour, humanity and vulnerability. We can't wait to see the film in its entirety!"

Rosen added that Monroe's influence and long-lasting impact crosses cultural and language barriers and advocated for artists paying tribute to her in a variety of forms.

"Marilyn has served as a muse and inspiration to fans of all genders, all ethnicities and all walks of life, and her influence will only continue," he added. "There are no rules when it comes to how an artist can pay homage to her legacy."

Born in Cuba and eventually studying acting in Spain, de Armas spent roughly nine months working with a dialect coach before production began as part of an intense preparation process.

"It was the most intense work I've ever done as an actress," she told EW in 2019. "It took me a year to prepare for that — research and accent and everything you can imagine. Reading material, and talking to Andrew Dominik for months, and getting ready to start. It was three months of shooting nonstop — like, a crazy schedule."

Based on the 2000 novel by Joyce Carol Oates, the NC-17 rated Blonde also features Bobby Cannavale, Adrien Brody, Julianne Nicholson, Xavier Samuel and Evan Williams. The drama offers a fantastical foray into Monroe's life, blurring the line between reality and imagination. According to the film's synopsis, it highlights "a life both known and unknown."

Oates has also emerged as a vocal supporter of Blonde, expressing her awe after seeing a rough cut of the film in 2020.

"It is startling, brilliant, very disturbing & [perhaps most surprisingly] an utterly 'feminist' interpretation," she tweeted at the time. "Not sure that any male director has ever achieved anything [like] this."

The film is set to debut at the 2022 Venice International Film Festival and will be released on Netflix on September 28.

See the Blonde trailer above.

