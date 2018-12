The imagery of “Feed the Birds” is well-represented in Mary Poppins Returns — there’s a sweeping shot of birds flying away from St. Paul’s, and an equally emotional moment in Michael’s attic upon rediscovery of the snowglobe that Mary Poppins once showed him and Jane while she sang that melancholy tune. But composer Marc Shaiman added in another major homage to the beloved song (written by Richard and Robert Sherman and arranged by unsung composer Irwin Kostal). Shaiman transplanted the final chords from Kostal’s orchestrations into the huge crescendo in the score that plays as Emily Blunt’s Mary ascends into the clouds one last time at the end of the sequel. And let’s just agree: the tears you probably cried are an homage, too.