Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour to lead Marvel's Thunderbolts movie
You've heard of the Suicide Squad. It's time to meet the Thunderbolts.
Marvel revealed the shades-of-gray superheroes comprising its new antihero faction at D23 on Saturday, offering the biggest tease yet of the film that's slated to close out Phase 5 of the franchise in 2024.
The all-star team-up will feature Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova, Sebastian Stan's Bucky Barnes, David Harbour's Red Guardian, Wyatt Russell's US Agent, Hannah John Kamen's Ghost, Olga Kurylenko's Taskmaster, and Julia Louis Dreyfus' Valentina Allegra de Fontaine.
Yelena, Red Guardian, and Taskmaster made their debuts in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with 2021's Black Widow. Yelena, the adoptive sister of Scarlett Johansson's Natasha Romanoff, later returned on Disney+'s Hawkeye series. Ghost appeared as an antagonist in 2018's Ant-Man and the Wasp. Valentina, meanwhile, recruited US Agent for a mysterious project on Disney+'s Falcon and the Winter Soldier miniseries.
Jake Schreier, a director with credits on series like Lodge 49 and Kidding, will helm the film.
"These look like a good, troubled bunch and Bucky knows a thing about that," Sebastian Stan cracked onstage alongside the assembled cast.
"It tells you a lot about the team when beloved Winder Soldier is the most stable among them," added Marvel boss Kevin Feige.
Pugh, who is currently filming the Dune sequel overseas, celebrated the reveal via video message.
The Thunderbolts made their Marvel Comics debut in 1997 and the team's evolved across a number of iterations. Initially organized by Baron Zemo, a supervillain played by Daniel Brühl in Captain America: Civil War and The Falcon and Winter Soldier, the Thunderbolts first disguised themselves as heroes after the Avengers were killed. Eventually, they began to take on dangerous missions for the government in stories that explored themes of redemption.
Thunderbolts currently has a July 26, 2024 release date.
