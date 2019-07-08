All the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, ranked

Ryan Coogler’s stunning 2018 film raised the bar for Marvel movies. After making his debut in Captain America: Civil War, Chadwick Boseman finally took center stage as Black Panther, along with an exceptional cast of immediately compelling characters; from T’Challa’s smart-alecky genius sister Shuri (Letitia Wright), to the steadfast warrior Okoye (Danai Gurira). It helped that the world of Wakanda was beautifully rendered and immediately welcoming to all audiences, too. However, the film never becomes too taken with this idealistic country and even questions its place in the world (What is its responsibility to the African diaspora?), which opens the film up to explore real and imperative issues about race, social change, and power. The movie grapples with these difficult issues and recognizes that there aren’t easy answers.

Furthermore, Black Panther features Michael B. Jordan’s Erik Killmonger, the franchise’s best villain who runs away with the movie on the rhino. Unlike most baddies, Killmonger has a point (Hey, maybe Wakanda should use its powers to right years of racial injustice around the world?), and more importantly an effect on the hero that will (hopefully) last way beyond this film.

At the end of the day, though, what helped push Black Panther past Thor: Ragnarok, our other contender for the No. 1 spot, was the movie’s cultural impact. It not only made tons of money, but “Wakanda Forever” has taken on such a life of its own that even Boseman seems somewhat tired of hearing the phrase. And, of course, it also just won three Oscars for Best Costume Design, Best Score, and Best Production Design. While awards don’t necessarily equal quality, it does say something that this film carried such weight that even the traditionally anti-superhero Academy couldn’t ignore it. (Bonus points: There isn’t a single Infinity Stone in sight.) —C.A.