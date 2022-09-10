All the upcoming Marvel movies and series announced at D23 Expo

From the grizzly new Werewolf By Night to the unveiling of the Thunderbolts, here is everything you need to know from the presentation.

Talk about marvelous news: Marvel Studios gave fans their first glimpse at a variety of exciting film, television, and casting announcements within the MCU during a panel at the D23 Expo in Anaheim, Calif., on Saturday.

The presentation — which began with a surprise performance from the cast of the fictional Rogers: The Musical — not only featured a trailer for Disney+'s Werewolf By Night special featuring Gael García Bernal but also unveiled the official lineup of heroes that are set to star in the 2024 film The Thunderbolts, and that's not all.

Here are all of the announcements that Marvel unveiled at D23 this year:

Werewolf By Night

The first official trailer for Marvel's spooky special Werewolf By Night will leave you howling for more. It's "every hunter for themselves" in the special's wickedly campy black-and-white clip, which features a heavily scarred Bernal, ominous cult members, and what appears to be the Man-Thing. But who will survive the night? We'll have to wait and see when Werewolf By Night arrives on Disney+ on Oct. 7, just in time for Halloween.

Secret Invasion

So much for enjoying his time off-world: Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) is back on Earth and ready to stand up to the Skrulls in the official trailer for Secret Invasion... at least, we think it's him. In the show's official trailer, Fury can be seen meeting with a collection of fellow characters including Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders), Everett K. Ross (Martin Freeman), the Skrull Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) and James "Rhodey" Rhodes (Don Cheadle), a.k.a War Machine.

"This is my war alone," Jackson says in the clip. "I'm the last person standing between them and what they really want." The series, which is set for a 2023 release on Disney+, also stars newcomers Olivia Coleman, Emilia Clarke, and Kingsley Ben-Adir as its main villain.

Don Cheadle will star in Armor Wars

But Cheadle's fun within the MCU doesn't stop there. In addition to appearing in Secret Invasion, Marvel confirmed that the actor will also star in the upcoming Disney+ series Armor Wars and unveiled its new logo. A release date was not announced.

Anthony Ramos joins the cast of Ironheart

From Washington Heights to the MCU! Though long speculated online, it was officially confirmed that Anthony Ramos will star as Parker Robbins, a.k.a the magical supervillain The Hood, in Ironheart footage shown at D23, per IGN. Ramos, who was present at the event, joins the show's star-studded cast, which includes Dominique Thorne, Manny Montana, Shea Couleé, and Alden Ehrenreich. The show is currently set for a 2023 release date.

Ke Huy Quan joins the cast of Loki

Everything Everywhere All at Once star Ke Huy Quan is ready for some more fun in the multiverse. The former child star from Goonies and Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom will join season 2 of Loki as an employee of the Time Variance Authority when the show drops on Disney+ in summer 2023.

Matt Shakman will direct Fantastic Four

Rumors begone! It has officially been confirmed that WandaVision director Matt Shakman will return to direct Marvel's highly-anticipated Fantastic Four reboot, which will kick off Phase 6 of the Multiverse Saga when it's released on Nov. 8, 2024.

Captain America: New World Order adds Shira Haas and Tim Blake Nelson

It appears that Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) will be getting some help from friends new and old in Captain America: New World Order. The fourth Cap installment will feature the return of Isaiah Bradley (Carl Lumbly) and Joaquin Torres (Danny Ramirez), who both appeared in the Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. They will be joined by Shira Haas as Sabra and Tim Blake Nelson — whose last MCU appearance was in 2008's The Incredible Hulk — as The Leader. The film will hit theaters May 3, 2024.

Thunderbolts cast unveiled

Thunderbolts is set for a July 26, 2024 release.

