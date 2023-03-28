All the upcoming Marvel release dates
The Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to expand.
It's been more than 15 years since Nick Fury first popped up in the end credits of Iron Man, inviting Tony Stark to join the Avengers Initiative. In that time, the MCU has ballooned to become one of the biggest franchises in pop culture history — and it's showing no signs of slowing down.
After wrapping up the Infinity Saga with the record-breaking Avengers: Endgame, Marvel kicked off its next chapter in 2021, ushering in the "Multiverse Saga." With Phase 4, the studio introduced a new pantheon of heroes and villains, including Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Eternals, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. It also marked a new era for Marvel television, as Disney+ launched new shows like Loki, WandaVision, and Ms. Marvel.
Now, Marvel is looking to the future, and the studio has dozens of films and TV shows in the works. Some projects focus on familiar faces, like Anthony Mackie's Captain America, Brie Larson's Captain Marvel, and Charlie Cox's Daredevil. Others will introduce entirely new heroes — like the much-anticipated Fantastic Four movie.
Not every project will be connected, but much of Phase 5 and 6 will set the stage for 2025's Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and 2026's Avengers: Secret Wars. Marvel is remaining tight-lipped about details, but studio president Kevin Feige has teased a climactic showdown between the Avengers and Kang the Conqueror, the villainous time traveler played by Jonathan Majors.
Here, EW breaks down every upcoming Marvel movie and TV show, from casting info to release dates.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Release date: May 5, 2023 (in theaters)
Cue up the Awesome Mix and press play on your Walkman: The Guardians are ready for their swan song. James Gunn returns to direct the third and final installment of the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy, his last Marvel movie before switching to the top executive job at rival studio DC. Returning cast members include Chris Pratt as Star-Lord/Peter Quill, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Dave Bautista as Drax, Bradley Cooper as Rocket, and Vin Diesel as Groot. Zoe Saldaña also returns as an alternate universe version of Gamora, who (spoiler alert!) died in 2018's Avengers: Infinity War.
Gunn has teased that much of Vol. 3 will center on the tiny, gun-toting Rocket, exploring his tragic origin and his history with the villainous High Evolutionary (Peacemaker actor Chukwudi Iwuji). New cast members also include Borat breakout star Maria Bakalova as Cosmo the Space Dog and Will Poulter as the golden-skinned god Adam Warlock.
Loki season 2
Release date: 2023 (Disney+)
Loki is returning for more mischief — and presumably more variants. This time-traveling adventure is the first Disney+ show to get a second season, and Tom Hiddleston returns as the eponymous god. Season 2 is expected to follow Loki, Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino), and Mobius (Owen Wilson) as they once again journey through the multiverse, searching for the villainous Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors, who first popped up in the season 1 finale as He Who Remains). Ke Huy Quan is also joining the cast, fresh off his Oscar win for Everything Everywhere All at Once. His role is still being kept under wraps, but Quan's involvement certainly makes sense: After EEAAO, he's basically an expert on the multiverse.
Secret Invasion
Release date: 2023 (Disney+)
Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury has played a key supporting role since the very beginning of the MCU. Now, he's stepping into the spotlight with his own show. Jackson once again dons Fury's eyepatch for this Disney+ series, which will follow Fury and the shape-shifting Skrull Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) as they undercover a secret Skrull invasion. The Secret Invasion cast also includes Cobie Smulders, Charlayne Woodard, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Emilia Clarke, and Olivia Colman.
The Marvels
Release date: Nov. 10, 2023 (in theaters)
Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, and Iman Vellani are ready to go higher, further, and faster. This Captain Marvel sequel will unite Larson's Carol Danvers, Parris' Monica Rambeau, and Vellani's Kamala Khan as they have to team up to defeat a new threat. Unlike the '90s-set Captain Marvel, The Marvels will be set during the present day, and it's being directed by Candyman's Nia DaCosta.
What If…? season 2
Release date: 2023 (Disney+)
This charming animated show debuted in 2021, reimagining classic Marvel characters in alternate timelines. (Sample episodes include "What if Peggy Carter picked up the shield instead of Steve?" and "What if T'Challa went to space and became Star-Lord?") Season 2 is expected to premiere in 2023, with Jeffrey Wright once again voicing the omniscient Watcher.
Echo
Release date: 2023/2024 (Disney+)
Alaqua Cox made her Marvel debut in Hawkeye, kicking ass as the deaf Native American hero Maya Lopez. Now, she's getting her own spin-off series, which will follow Maya as she leaves New York City and returns to her hometown to "face her past" and "reconnect with her Native American roots." Sydney Freeland and Catriona McKenzie are directing Echo, and Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio are reportedly reprising their roles as Daredevil and Kingpin.
Ironheart
Release date: 2023/2024 (Disney+)
Fans first met teen genius Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) in 2022's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and she'll soon be starring in her own show, produced by Black Panther director Ryan Coogler. The Disney+ show will follow Riri as she crafts her own suit of armor. Ironheart also stars In the Heights breakout Anthony Ramos as the villain the Hood.
Agatha: Coven of Chaos
Release date: 2023/2024 (Disney+)
It really was Agatha all along. Kathryn Hahn's breakout WandaVision villain is getting her own show, created by WandaVision head writer Jac Schaeffer. Debra Jo Rupp and Emma Caulfield Ford are both returning for the new series, along with new cast members Patti LuPone, Aubrey Plaza, Joe Locke, and Sasheer Zamata. Fingers crossed for an absolute banger of a theme song.
Daredevil: Born Again
Release date: 2024 (Disney+)
The Devil is returning to Hell's Kitchen. After three seasons on Netflix, Charlie Cox is reprising his role as everyone's favorite blind vigilante slash lawyer, starring in a new series on Disney+. He'll be joined by longtime nemesis Kingpin/Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) and fellow vigilante Frank Castle, a.k.a. the Punisher (Jon Bernthal). Both Cox and D'Onofrio have already made the jump from Netflix to the "official" MCU, with D'Onofrio appearing in Hawkeye and Cox popping up in Spider-Man: No Way Home and She-Hulk. Now, they're getting their own Disney+ show, which will run for a whopping 18 episodes.
Captain America: New World Order
Release date: May 3, 2024 (in theaters)
He is the captain now. Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson officially picked up Captain America's shield in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and he'll next star in this film directed by Julius Onah. Tim Blake Nelson is returning as the Leader, reprising his role from 2008's The Incredible Hulk, and Harrison Ford is joining the MCU as President Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross, taking over the role from the late William Hurt.
Thunderbolts
Release date: July 26, 2024 (in theaters)
Forget the Avengers — there's a new super squad in the MCU. This team-up film centers on a group of reformed villains and anti-heroes, including Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), the Red Guardian (David Harbour), U.S. Agent (Wyatt Russell), Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), and Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko). Julia Louis-Dreyfus is also set to make an appearance as the cryptic Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine.
Blade
Release date: Sept. 6, 2024 (in theaters)
Marvel's most notorious bloodsucker is joining the MCU. Back in 2019, studio president Kevin Feige announced that Mahershala Ali would be suiting up as the titular vampire, taking over the role from Wesley Snipes. Since then, the project has gone through several changes, with Yann Demange replacing original director Bassam Tariq. Now, Blade is on track for a 2024 release — and it's rumored to be Marvel's darkest and grittiest film yet.
Deadpool 3
Release date: Nov. 8, 2024 (in theaters)
The Merc with a Mouth officially joins the MCU, as Ryan Reynolds' fast-talking, fourth-wall-breaking hero moves from Fox to Disney. (It's also confirmed to be the MCU's first R-rated movie.) Notably, Reynolds isn't the only one who's returning: Hugh Jackman will also reprise his role as Wolverine, after supposedly saying goodbye to the character in 2017's Logan.
Fantastic Four
Release date: Feb. 14, 2025 (in theaters)
Reed Richards, Sue Storm, Johnny Storm, and Ben Grimm have always been a staple of Marvel comics, but they've never found the same success on the big screen. (A 2005 film was just okay, and a 2015 version was actively terrible.) Now, Marvel's First Family is officially joining the MCU in a new movie directed by WandaVision's Matt Shakman. (Shakman is replacing original director Jon Watts, who directed Tom Holland's Spider-Man trilogy.) Casting has yet to be announced, but John Krasinski played an alternate-timeline version of Reed in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Might we see him suit up again?
Avengers: The Kang Dynasty
Release date: May 2, 2025 (in theaters)
Shang-Chi director Destin Daniel Cretton is helming the next Avengers film, which was first announced at Comic-Con 2019. We don't know a whole lot about The Kang Dynasty yet, but it will presumably center on the notorious Kang the Conqueror, played by Jonathan Majors. Kang made his official debut in 2023's Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and he's expected to be a Thanos-level threat in 2025.
Avengers: Secret Wars
Release date: May 1, 2026 (in theaters)
Little is known about this massive team-up film, but it continues the Avengers story introduced in The Kang Dynasty. It's also bound to be a massive superhero spectacle, closing out Phase 6 and the entire Multiverse Saga. No pressure!
Armor Wars
Release date: TBD (Disney+)
Don Cheadle first suited up as Colonel James "Rhodey" Rhodes in Iron Man 2, and since then, he's appeared in multiple Marvel projects as War Machine. Now, Rhodey is taking flight with his own Disney+ series, which will follow the armored hero as he fights to keep Stark tech out of the wrong hands.
