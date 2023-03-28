Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Release date: May 5, 2023 (in theaters)

Cue up the Awesome Mix and press play on your Walkman: The Guardians are ready for their swan song. James Gunn returns to direct the third and final installment of the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy, his last Marvel movie before switching to the top executive job at rival studio DC. Returning cast members include Chris Pratt as Star-Lord/Peter Quill, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Dave Bautista as Drax, Bradley Cooper as Rocket, and Vin Diesel as Groot. Zoe Saldaña also returns as an alternate universe version of Gamora, who (spoiler alert!) died in 2018's Avengers: Infinity War.

Gunn has teased that much of Vol. 3 will center on the tiny, gun-toting Rocket, exploring his tragic origin and his history with the villainous High Evolutionary (Peacemaker actor Chukwudi Iwuji). New cast members also include Borat breakout star Maria Bakalova as Cosmo the Space Dog and Will Poulter as the golden-skinned god Adam Warlock.