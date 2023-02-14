Marvel boss Kevin Feige says DC is in 'good hands' with James Gunn

Feige tells EW that he can’t wait to see what Gunn does with DC — as soon as he finishes Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Don't expect bad blood between Marvel and DC any time soon.

Not so. Gunn previously gushed about Feige's support on Twitter, and in an exclusive new interview with EW, Feige had nothing but praise for the Guardians director, explaining that DC's iconic characters are in "good hands" with Gunn.

Last fall, Gunn tweeted that Feige was the "first person I told" after he accepted the role at DC. When asked about that conversation, Feige told EW that it "was not dissimilar to when we talked about him doing The Suicide Squad."

"I said, 'That's awesome, and I can't wait to see it,'" Feige explained. "I've never been shy about loving those characters. I had Superman posters all over my walls in my childhood bedroom, and I went to work for the Donners, Richard Donner and Lauren Shuler Donner, because of Superman. The notion of those characters being in such good hands with James is exciting, and it's very cool — after he finishes Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, of course."

President of Marvel Studios Kevin Feige and James Gunn speak onstage during the Marvel Studios panel in Hall H at the 2022 Comic-Con International held at the San Diego Convention Center on July 23, 2022 in San Diego, California. Kevin Feige and James Gunn | Credit: Michael Buckner/Getty Images

Gunn is the rare filmmaker to play in both the DC and Marvel sandboxes: He's directed two Guardians movies and a holiday special for Marvel, as well as 2021's The Suicide Squad for DC. His third and final Marvel film, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, will hit theaters May 5.

"Once I started doing the first Guardians movie, I felt drawn to it," Gunn previously told EW. "I felt called to it, if that makes any sense. So I feel very good [about Vol. 3] because I feel like I did everything that I possibly could to make this trilogy as good as it can possibly be. And I feel incredibly blessed and fortunate that I had all these people around me making it. It's the biggest blessing of my life."

Gunn and Safran recently unveiled their first plans for DC's future, announcing a slew of film and TV projects that include a Supergirl film, a sequel to The Batman, a Wonder Woman HBO Max spin-off series, a Swamp Thing movie, and more. Gunn himself is also writing a new film called Superman: Legacy, which will hit theaters July 11, 2025, and introduce a new take on everyone's favorite Kryptonian-turned-Kansan hero.

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.