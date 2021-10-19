The first reactions to Marvel's newest entry in the MCU have arrived — and it's clear Eternals might be the most unique film the franchise has seen so far.

Eternals Credit: Marvel Studios

EW deputy editor and creative director Tim Leong noted how the film feels different than previous MCU fare and that it's "epic in scope, bursting with emotion, features so many beautiful moments, and is full of breathtaking imagery."

EW director of audio and social Chanelle Berlin said that the movie, which marks the 26th film in the franchise, "really surprised me in ways, delighted me, and also made me tear up at one point, so get ready to go through a variety of feelings."

Writer Laura Sirikul called the film "cinematically beautiful" and "like its own universe." Additionally, she brought attention to the fact that the movie — which introduces all-new characters and tells a more cosmic-oriented story —deals with a lot of new mythology but that "they do such a great job to process it all."

Erik Davis of Fandango called the introduction of the new mythology "honestly refreshing" and that it was easy to see director Chloé Zhao's stamp all over the film, particularly in the atmospheric way the movie was shot.

Hollywood Reporter writer Brian Davids also praised Zhao's work, writing "the highest compliment I can pay it is that it's not a Marvel movie, it's a Chloé Zhao movie."

Steven Weintraub of Collider touched on how Marvel always finds new and fresh ways to tell their stories. "Story surprised me with some of the twists and turns," he wrote, also teasing Marvel's famous post-credit scenes with a clapping, thumbs up, and fire emoji. (We're still trying to figure that one out!)

Eternals features a diverse and large cast, all of whom are making their MCU debuts. Rotten Tomatoes awards editor Jacqueline Coley said that Kumail Nanjiani's Kingo "provides the laughs" but Gemma Chan's Sersi "is the heart." She called Zhao's take on the MCU "only the beginning of what is possible" for the franchise's future.

Insider's Kirsten Acuna also called Nanjiani's role "hilarious" and agreed that overall, the film is "probably the most shocking and surprising Marvel movie you'll see."

While pretty much all the reviews for Eternals were glowing, SlashFilm's Peter Sciretta offered a more cautious take. "I wish I had a glowing quick reaction to offer you but I'm left with more complex thoughts," he wrote, adding how sometimes Eternals felt like a DC film. (Although he made sure to note that wasn't a criticism.)

WeLiveEntertainment's Scott Menzel also made a DC connection with his first reaction, calling the film "Marvel's version of Zack Snyder's Justice League." Chiming in as another positive voice for Zhao's vision, he claimed Eternals was "easily one of the best looking Marvel films of all time."

Eternals opens Nov. 5.

