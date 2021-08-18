Hope Springs: Go behind the scenes of Marvel's Eternals

Eternals is largely a standalone story, focusing specifically on these 10 characters and their journeys together. But Moore teases that the film is "part of the fabric of the MCU," comparing it to the first Guardians movie, which was mostly self-contained but introduced characters and story lines that would later pop up in other films. Eternals picks up after the events of Avengers: Endgame, when half of the population has returned after being snapped out of existence. It'll also answer why the Eternals didn't volunteer to help go after Thanos — or help tackle any of the other various crises throughout history. (The short answer is that their mission is to focus on the Deviants and never interfere with human affairs. Still, the Avengers probably could've used the help.) That being said, Feige and Moore tease that the film will have major ripple effects on future stories, and it was a challenge at times to balance the MCU's more grounded tone with the mythic grandeur of Eternals.