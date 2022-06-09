Marvel is reportedly developing a Thunderbolts movie
Marvel might be bringing a new team of (anti)heroes to the screen.
Director Jake Schreier has reportedly been tapped to direct a Thunderbolts movie for Marvel about the team of reformed supervillains. According to Deadline, which first reported the news, Marvel has quietly been developing a Thunderbolts film for a while now, with Black Widow writer Eric Pearson writing the script.
Reps for Disney and Marvel did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment.
The Thunderbolts first made their comics debut in 1997, and they've had a long, twisted history since then. There have been various iterations of the team, which began as a crew of supervillains founded by Baron Zemo who disguised themselves as heroes after the Avengers were killed. Later on, the team was mostly made up of reformed villains seeking redemption, and the Thunderbolts often took on dangerous missions for the government, Suicide Squad-style.
There's no word yet on which Marvel villains — or antiheroes — might appear in a Thunderbolts movie. In the comics, the team is most closely associated with the purple-mask-wearing Baron Zemo, played in the Marvel Cinematic Universe by Daniel Brühl. Plus, ever since the shady Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) popped up in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, some fans have wondered whether she might be putting together a Thunderbolts-esque team herself. (Last year, in an interview with EW, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier executive producer Nate Moore shot down rumors that the Thunderbolts were initially intended to be part of that show.)
If the Thunderbolts movie does happen, the MCU has its fair share of morally ambiguous antiheroes and reformed supervillains to choose from. Potential contenders include Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova, Sebastian Stan's Winter Soldier, Olga Kurylenko's Taskmaster, Hannah John-Kamen's Ghost, Wyatt Russell's John Walker/US Agent, and Tim Roth's Emil Blonsky/Abomination. (In the comics, Hawkeye, played by Jeremy Renner, also spends a lot of time with the Thunderbolts.)
Schreier is best known for directing Robot & Frank and the adaptation of John Green's Paper Towns, as well as music videos for Chance the Rapper, Kanye West, and Haim.
Related content:
Comments