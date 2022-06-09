Marvel is reportedly developing a Thunderbolts movie

Director Jake Schreier has reportedly signed on to direct a film about the notorious team of reformed Marvel villains.

Marvel might be bringing a new team of (anti)heroes to the screen.

Director Jake Schreier has reportedly been tapped to direct a Thunderbolts movie for Marvel about the team of reformed supervillains. According to Deadline, which first reported the news, Marvel has quietly been developing a Thunderbolts film for a while now, with Black Widow writer Eric Pearson writing the script.

Reps for Disney and Marvel did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

The Thunderbolts first made their comics debut in 1997, and they've had a long, twisted history since then. There have been various iterations of the team, which began as a crew of supervillains founded by Baron Zemo who disguised themselves as heroes after the Avengers were killed. Later on, the team was mostly made up of reformed villains seeking redemption, and the Thunderbolts often took on dangerous missions for the government, Suicide Squad-style.

Thunderbolts The 'Thunderbolts' in Marvel comics

Schreier is best known for directing Robot & Frank and the adaptation of John Green's Paper Towns, as well as music videos for Chance the Rapper, Kanye West, and Haim.