Director: Jon Favreau

Cast: Robert Downey Jr. (Tony Stark/Iron Man), Gwyneth Paltrow (Pepper Potts), Terrence Howard (Col. James “Rhodey” Rhodes), Jeff Bridges (Obadiah Stane), Happy Hogan (Favreau)

The Story: While in the Middle East, billionaire playboy and weapons manufacturer Tony Stark is kidnapped by terrorists and held captive in a cave. His heart is severely damaged in the ambush, so Tony uses the technology he has at hand — which mostly consists of Stark Industries weapons the terrorists acquired — to create a powerful miniature arc reactor. Installed in his chest, the reactor not only fixes his heart but also powers a suit of armor that helps him escape. Upon returning home, Tony decides to leave the arms business and focus all his energy on perfecting his armor. Unfortunately, his business partner, Obadiah Stane, who was selling weapons to both the U.S. government and terrorists, has other plans for Tony’s new tech, and the two of them come to blows in their dueling suits of armor.

Key Moment: In the wake of the end battle, Tony holds a press conference where he reveals that he is indeed Iron Man.

Effect on the MCU: Introduces S.H.I.E.L.D., Agent Phil Coulson (Clark Gregg), and leader Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), who invites Tony to join the Avengers Initiative. (For more, check out our Marvel Movie Club entry on Iron Man here)

EW Grade: B+