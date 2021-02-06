The funniest scene in Avengers just got immortalized by Funko Pops

"You ever tried shawarma? There's a shawarma joint about two blocks from here. I don't know what it is, but I want to try it," said the exhausted Iron Man after defeating the Chitauri in The Avengers. As promised, the team gathered at the semi-blasted restaurant, wordlessly digging into their plastic trays of fries and shawarma in the final post-credits scene of the film. The hilarious moment — inspired by Joss Whedon's hit Buffy the Vampire Slayer — has since been immortalized by none other than Funko, with the company having announced a new "Avengers Victory Shawarma Series" featuring all six Avengers.

Image zoom Credit: Funko

Buy it! Funko Pop! Deluxe Marvel: Avengers Victory Shawarma Series' Bruce Banner, $19.99 at amazon.com

Each Funko Pop in the series is set to be announced every two months, according to the company. Bruce Banner's was first announced on Dec. 2 last year while Tony Stark's was announced this past Wednesday, and both are available for pre-order now. Funko tells EW that the next will be revealed in April, the same month Tony Stark's will officially ship. All six are to be exclusively sold on Amazon.

Image zoom Credit: Funko

Buy it! Funko Pop! Deluxe Marvel: Avengers Victory Shawarma Series' Tony Stark, $19.99 at amazon.com

The six shawarma series Funko Pops aren't the only new Avengers items from Funko announced in the past year: The "Avengers Assemble" collection include all six original Avengers in their costumes from the Battle of New York, and collectors of all figurines can piece their platforms together to form the iconic scene in front of Grand Central Terminal, where the superheroes — as Beyoncé would say — get in formation.

While Bruce Banner's "Avengers Assemble" Funko Pop is already out of stock, all five other characters are still available. Shop the Amazon-exclusive figurines below.

Image zoom Credit: Funko

Buy it! Funko Pop! Deluxe Marvel: Avengers Assemble Series' Captain America, $19.99 at amazon.com

Image zoom Credit: Funko

Buy it! Funko Pop! Deluxe Marvel: Avengers Assemble Series' Thor, $19.99 at amazon.com

Image zoom Credit: Funko

Buy it! Funko Pop! Deluxe Marvel: Avengers Assemble Series' Hawkeye, $19.99 at amazon.com

Image zoom Credit: Funko

Buy it! Funko Pop! Deluxe Marvel: Avengers Assemble Series' Black Widow, $19.99 at amazon.com

Image zoom Credit: Funko

Buy it! Funko Pop! Deluxe Marvel: Avengers Assemble Series' Iron Man, $19.99 at amazon.com