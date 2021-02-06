The funniest scene in Avengers just got immortalized by Funko Pops
“You ever tried shawarma?”
It could be said that Marvel's game-changing run of Avengers films over the past decade began with two less-than-a-minute-each post-credit scenes. The inconspicuous first was at the end of the inaugural Iron Man movie, which saw Nick Fury mention "the Avengers Initiative" to Tony Stark; Iron Man himself later visited Thaddeus Ross in The Incredible Hulk to talk about "putting a team together." These little nuggets and Easter egg scenes later became a signature in the Marvel films, each hinting towards the future of the series. One, however, was less significant in plot, but all the more beloved by fans.
"You ever tried shawarma? There's a shawarma joint about two blocks from here. I don't know what it is, but I want to try it," said the exhausted Iron Man after defeating the Chitauri in The Avengers. As promised, the team gathered at the semi-blasted restaurant, wordlessly digging into their plastic trays of fries and shawarma in the final post-credits scene of the film. The hilarious moment — inspired by Joss Whedon's hit Buffy the Vampire Slayer — has since been immortalized by none other than Funko, with the company having announced a new "Avengers Victory Shawarma Series" featuring all six Avengers.
Each Funko Pop in the series is set to be announced every two months, according to the company. Bruce Banner's was first announced on Dec. 2 last year while Tony Stark's was announced this past Wednesday, and both are available for pre-order now. Funko tells EW that the next will be revealed in April, the same month Tony Stark's will officially ship. All six are to be exclusively sold on Amazon.
The six shawarma series Funko Pops aren't the only new Avengers items from Funko announced in the past year: The "Avengers Assemble" collection include all six original Avengers in their costumes from the Battle of New York, and collectors of all figurines can piece their platforms together to form the iconic scene in front of Grand Central Terminal, where the superheroes — as Beyoncé would say — get in formation.
While Bruce Banner's "Avengers Assemble" Funko Pop is already out of stock, all five other characters are still available. Shop the Amazon-exclusive figurines below.
