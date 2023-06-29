Martin Scorsese, Steven Spielberg, and Paul Thomas Anderson banded together to save TCM
Lovers of classic cinema breathed a sigh of relief today — and it came out as a puff of gorgeously backlit cigarette smoke.
Esteemed directors and avowed film buffs Steven Spielberg, Martin Scorsese, and Paul Thomas Anderson basically saved the beloved cable channel Turner Classic Movies, after a series of recent layoffs at the network.
As IndieWire first reported, the trio placed an "emergency" call to Warner Bros. CEO David Zaslav last week following cuts to the majority of the network's leadership, including senior VP of programming and content strategy, Charles Tabesh.
Tabesh, however, will return to TCM with Scorsese, Spielberg, and Anderson acting as unpaid volunteers who will help guide and curate the network's programming, even including host intros and outros. TCM's Classic Film Festival will also continue.
"We have already begun working on ideas with [Warner Bros. executives Michael de Luca and Pamela Abdy], both true film enthusiasts who share a passion and reverence for classic cinema that is the hallmark of the TCM community," the directors said in a joint statement.
"This unique arrangement, initiated by David Zaslav, reflects his commitment to honoring the TCM legacy while also involving us on curation and programming," the statement continued. "We are thrilled that longtime programmer Charlie Tabesh will be staying with TCM and gratified to know that the team is focused on preserving TCM's mission of celebrating our rich movie history while at the same time ensuring that future generations of filmmakers and film lovers have TCM as a valuable resource."
Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group issued a statement of its own, saying, "TCM is a cultural treasure, and we are honored to help steer the future direction of this beloved brand with the partnership of three of the most iconic filmmakers of our time, Steven, Marty, and Paul."
