Marty may not dig the MCU, but he, Spielberg, and PTA just became the Avengers of classic film.

Turner Classic Movies Show More About Turner Classic Movies type TV Show

Lovers of classic cinema breathed a sigh of relief today — and it came out as a puff of gorgeously backlit cigarette smoke.

Esteemed directors and avowed film buffs Steven Spielberg, Martin Scorsese, and Paul Thomas Anderson basically saved the beloved cable channel Turner Classic Movies, after a series of recent layoffs at the network.

Steven Spielberg attends the Los Angeles Premiere of LucasFilms' "Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny" at Dolby Theatre on June 14, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/WireImage); Martin Scorsese attends a screening of "Personality Crisis: One Night Only" during the 60th New York Film Festival at The Film Society of Lincoln Center, Alice Tully Hall on October 13, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for FLC); Paul Thomas Anderson attends the 2023 TCM Classic Film Festival - Opening Night Gala And World Premiere Of 4k Restoration Of "Rio Bravo" at TCL Chinese Theatre on April 13, 2023 in Hollywood, California. Steven Spielberg, Martin Scorsese, and Paul Thomas Anderson | Credit: Jon Kopaloff/WireImage; Arturo Holmes/Getty; Gregg DeGuire/Getty

As IndieWire first reported, the trio placed an "emergency" call to Warner Bros. CEO David Zaslav last week following cuts to the majority of the network's leadership, including senior VP of programming and content strategy, Charles Tabesh.

Tabesh, however, will return to TCM with Scorsese, Spielberg, and Anderson acting as unpaid volunteers who will help guide and curate the network's programming, even including host intros and outros. TCM's Classic Film Festival will also continue.

"We have already begun working on ideas with [Warner Bros. executives Michael de Luca and Pamela Abdy], both true film enthusiasts who share a passion and reverence for classic cinema that is the hallmark of the TCM community," the directors said in a joint statement.

"This unique arrangement, initiated by David Zaslav, reflects his commitment to honoring the TCM legacy while also involving us on curation and programming," the statement continued. "We are thrilled that longtime programmer Charlie Tabesh will be staying with TCM and gratified to know that the team is focused on preserving TCM's mission of celebrating our rich movie history while at the same time ensuring that future generations of filmmakers and film lovers have TCM as a valuable resource."

Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group issued a statement of its own, saying, "TCM is a cultural treasure, and we are honored to help steer the future direction of this beloved brand with the partnership of three of the most iconic filmmakers of our time, Steven, Marty, and Paul."

Related content: