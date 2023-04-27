The two iconic actors finally share the screen in Martin Scorsese's next film, an adaptation of David Grann's acclaimed true-crime book of the same name.

See new images of Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio in Killers of the Flower Moon

Killers of the Flower Moon Show More About Killers of the Flower Moon type Movie

But now you can check out new images from Killers of the Flower Moon, which were released on Thursday timed to Paramount Pictures' panel at CinemaCon in Las Vegas. They feature De Niro as antagonist William Hale, with DiCaprio playing his nephew Ernest Buckhart. Gladstone plays Ernest's wife Mollie Buckhart, one of the Osage people.

Killers of the Flower Moon Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio in 'Killers of the Flower Moon.' | Credit: Paramount Pictures

Killers of the Flower Moon Leonardo DiCaprio and Lili Gladstone in 'Killers of the Flower Moon.' | Credit: Paramount Pictures

Killers of the Flower Moon Lily Gladstone and Martin Scorsese on the set of 'Killers of the Flower Moon.' | Credit: Paramount Pictures

"I couldn't have made this picture without collaborators who are remarkable and were totally dedicated to bringing this story to life on an epic scale," Scorsese said during a presentation at CinemaCon in Las Vegas on Thursday. "So I needed actors who are really brave enough to play very complicated central characters, extremely complicated, and I turned to a remarkable young actress named Lily Gladstone" and "a few guys I've worked with on a few other occasions," he joked of DiCaprio and De Niro.

As told by Grann, the true story behind Killers of the Flower Moon is about how the Osage people in Oklahoma got rich in the '20s after oil was discovered on their ancestral land. This newfound wealth was coveted by white neighbors like Hale, who resorted to murdering them for it. Lawman Tom White's investigation into the murders helped kickstart the then-fledgling Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

Plemons will play White, though the role was originally intended for DiCaprio. We still haven't gotten a look at his character yet, though CinemaCon attendees were treated to a sneak peek of footage that included shots of dead bodies and a graveyard, as well as intimate moments between DiCaprio and Gladstone's characters.

Killers of the Flower Moon is set to hit theaters on Oct. 6 before streaming on AppleTV+. Check out the new images above.

Additional reporting by Lauren Huff.

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.

Related content: