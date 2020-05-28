Scorsese is sticking with streamers to make his movies.

Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon heads to Apple TV+

Remember when the Tom Hanks film Greyhound was the biggest get for Apple TV+? Now, the streaming giant is adding the next movie from Oscar-winning director Martin Scorsese to its growing roster.

Killers of the Flower Moon, which stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro, will become an Apple original film and premiere on the streaming platform, EW has learned. As the creative studio behind the title, Apple will also finance the film, while Paramount Pictures releases it theatrically.

According to Deadline, which was the first to report the news, Paramount still has to approve the deal. The studio did not comment when reached by EW, though a source confirms the deal is not formally finalized.

The Wall Street Journal reported earlier that Scorsese was looking to enter talks with Apple to help shoulder the weight of the hefty production budget (allegedly in the $200 million range) required of his vision for the film. Scorsese previously explained to EW that he turned to streaming with Netflix to make The Irishman with its de-aging computer effects because “people just weren’t interested in financing it—and that was before the CGI. Nobody would give us the money. But I really felt that De Niro and I had one more picture to make, at least, and he was really connected with the character.”

Killers of the Flower Moon, based on the 2017 book by author David Grann, tells of a newly formed Federal Bureau of Investigation looking into the killings of several Native Americans from the Osage Nation after oil deposits were discovered beneath their Oklahoma land — otherwise referred to as the Osage murders of the 1920s. DiCaprio and De Niro announced an online charity contest with the prize being a walk-on role in the movie once it starts shooting.

This is by far the most high-profile acquisition for Apple, which launched Apple TV+ last November. Greyhound, the World War II feature starring Hanks, was once set up at Sony Pictures for a June premiere in theaters. But after the coronavirus pandemic kept movie theaters closed for months, the title moved to Apple TV+. The platform is also the home of the Beastie Boys Story documentary, and the upcoming Bryce Dallas Howard-directed Dads documentary and Sofia Coppola's On the Rocks with Bill Murray.

