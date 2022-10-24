Marlon Wayans defends White Chicks, slams cancel culture: 'I ain't listening to this damn generation'

Marlon Wayans has been making films and TV shows for over three decades and he isn't about to censor himself now.

The actor, writer, and director is pushing back against political correctness and insists he won't alter his comedy to appease younger generations. In a new interview, the 50-year-old was asked if films like his 2004 hit White Chicks would have had the same success amid the "cancel culture'' of today, prompting the star to defend films like it.

"I think they're needed. I don't know what planet we're on, where you think people don't need laughter, and that people need to be censored and canceled. If a joke is gonna get me canceled, thank you for doing me that favor," he told Buzzfeed. "It's sad that society is in this place where we can't laugh anymore. I ain't listening to this damn generation."

Directed by Keenan Ivory Wayans, the film centers on two FBI agents, portrayed by Wayans and his brother Shawn, as they go undercover as white women in order to halt a kidnapping plot. The production earned $113 million at the box office and has gained a steady fanbase over the years. EW even unveiled a retrospective on "the surprise summer classic" in 2020.

"You know who loves White Chicks the most? White chicks," Wayans said at the time. "That's how you know it's a good movie. For us, I think a good joke in comedy is when the people you make fun of laugh the loudest. And what's beautiful is that we're equal-opportunity offenders. It was a great exploration of gender, of race, of pop culture, and done with kid gloves so everybody could laugh. And I think that's what makes it a cult classic to this day."

Yet discussions over whether or not the film, which features the two leads in white face, is problematic have also emerged. But Wayans insists he's tuned out any criticism directed at him, calling those in charge of greenlighting productions "scared" and insisting he'll continue to turn to stand up if he's unable to make the types of comedies he'd like to.

"I ain't listening to these folks: These scared-a– people, these scared executives," he added. "Y'all do what you want to do? Great. I'm still gonna tell my jokes the way I tell them. And if you want to make some money, jump on board. And if not, then I'll find a way to do it myself. I know my audience. My audience comes to my shows every weekend and they leave feeling great and laughing. One thing about the Wayans, we've always told the worst joke the best way."

Wayans can be seen in the new Netflix film The Curse of Bridge Hollow, which he also served as a producer on. He was recently announced as the host of Oh Hell No! from the tech giant Meta, a series in which celebrities must face their greatest fears as part of a virtual reality simulation. No word yet on whether or not Wayans himself will face members of Gen Z as part of the show.

