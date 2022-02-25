The Uncharted actor, who earned a Best Supporting Actor Oscar nom for The Departed, talks about what could've been.

Mark Wahlberg looks back on the failed pitch for The Departed sequel: It 'didn't go very well'

A sequel to The Departed? No suh! The studio is wicked not interested, brah. Though, now hearing Mark Wahlberg talk about what could've been for Bostonese representation on screen, we can't help but wonder if Warner Bros. is a skeezah for not doing one.

Wahlberg, who's making the press rounds for Uncharted, hit up KFC Radio where he talked about going in with the film's screenwriter William "Bill" Monahan to meet with the studio about The Departed sequel.

"Let's just say the pitch didn't go very well," the actor said. "He didn't really have anything fleshed out, but he's the kind of guy you just trust to go and write something. And so when we were working on the script for Cocaine Cowboys and American Desperado, [I] said, 'Bill, just go write.' They like to have things well thought out and planned."

The hope, he said, was to bring in Robert De Niro and Brad Pitt to the cast for the sequel. "It'd be a pretty good one," he added.

The Departed, directed by Martin Scorsese, premiered in 2006 and became a commercial success, even scooping up multiple Oscars, including Best Picture.

Jack Nicholson starred as Irish mobster Frank Costello, who plants Matt Damon's Colin Sullivan within the Massachusetts State Police department as his mole. Meanwhile, Leonardo DiCaprio's Billy Costigan is infiltrating Frank's crew as an undercover officer.

Wahlberg's role was that of Sergeant Sean Dignam, who approaches Billy with Captain Queenan (Martin Sheen) to go undercover. Wahlberg earned an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor.

Fun fact: Pitt was once aboard to play the Sullivan role, but decided to produce the film instead.

In 2011, Monahan spoke about his concept for a Departed sequel. "My idea actually is to set the film before, during, and after the action of the first film, which I think would be extraordinary," he told /Film.

"Essentially, in the middle section of the thing I've intended, you'd see actions that take place during the original Departed, but aren't on screen in the original Departed," he added. "There would be off-screen things that occur at that point in the story, but it would work seamlessly as a movie of its own."

At the time, Monahan also noted that he doesn't "do synopses" and he doesn't pitch, which are two things Warner Bros. apparently likes to see before green-lighting ideas.

"Personally, I don't know if it's ever going to happen," he said. "I know the film, I've got the film in my head. Even if everybody didn't come back, which they could in the film as I've configured it, it would be a hell of a paycheck for somebody to write. The film would have to be absolutely superb."

