Mark Wahlberg still has his prosthetic penis from Boogie Nights — here's where he keeps it

Any Hollywood star who has done a big movie — or at least one formative to their career — probably has taken a special prop or two from set. (Just ask Chris Hemsworth and his multiple Mjolnirs.) And Mark Wahlberg is no exception.

While visiting The Ellen DeGeneres Show (for the final time) to promote his film Father Stu, Wahlberg answered a series of rapid fire questions — including one about whether or not he still has the prosthetic penis he wore in Boogie Nights.

"It's in a safe locked away," Wahlberg told DeGeneres. "It's not something I can leave out — my kids are looking for the spare phone charger and pull that thing out ... it's not a good look."

Wahlberg played porn star Dirk Diggler in Paul Thomas Anderson's 1997 film, which earned him a Screen Actors Guild nomination for best ensemble alongside Burt Reynolds and Julianne Moore. Asked whether or not his children have seen the film, Wahlberg mentioned his daughter had but "she hasn't had the conversation with me, thank god," adding "she's sparing me."

BOOGIE NIGHTS, Mark Wahlberg, 1997 Mark Wahlberg still has his prosthetic penis from 'Boogie Nights' | Credit: Everett Collection

The actor's role in Boogie Nights remains a formative part of Wahlberg's acting career, as it essentially put him on the map in the industry when he transitioned into acting after his rap career. But sorry in advance to everyone who loves Dirk Diggler — the chances of Wahlberg appearing in another kind of raunchy role are pretty slim now that the actor is older and has a family. And although he's grateful for what the movie did for his career, he's not exactly thrilled that one of his lasting legacies is a big prosthetic penis that now sits in a safe.

"I just always hope that God is a movie fan and also forgiving because I've made some poor choices in my past," he told Chicago Inc. a few years ago, referencing Boogie Nights. He later clarified his comments to PEOPLE, saying he was talking to kids at the time and joking about his career trajectory.

"I don't want to compromise my artistic integrity or choices based on my faith or my family, but I also have other things to consider, and being a little bit older and a little wiser, the idea of having to explain that movie and the reason behind it to my kids is another issue," he told PEOPLE.

