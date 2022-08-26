"First day I had [to be] ass naked," the actor said of filming the Kevin Hart comedy.

Mark Wahlberg had to film Me Time nude scene 'literally 5 minutes' after arriving on set

Mark Wahlberg arrived on the set of Kevin Hart's comedy Me Time with more clothes on than he had when they actually began shooting.

The film's writer and director John Hamburg revealed that he rewrote Wahlberg's very first scene in the movie to feature him completely nude after Hart requested that the reunion between their characters — who are longtime pals — be funnier.

"I said, 'Mark, I've got good news and bad news,'" Hamburg told Yahoo Entertainment. "Good news is we're going to be in this lovely marina. Bad news, you've got to be naked, literally five minutes into joining the set. I promised him we were filming from behind, this was not Boogie Nights. And he was awesome. He was a great sport."

Hamburg told the outlet that while Wahlberg was "a little trepidatious" about the scene — he hadn't signed on for any nude scenes in the film — but that it was ultimately "all good" and the actor accepted the challenge.

Mark Wahlberg in ME TIME Mark Wahlberg and Kevin Hart in 'Me Time.' | Credit: Netflix

"First day I had [to be] ass naked," Wahlberg told the outlet. "It was like, 'Get out there. Twelve hours. On the Long Beach Pier [naked].'"

In fact, the exact moment can be spotted in the film's trailer, when Sonny (Hart) arrives at the marina to celebrate his friend's birthday. As he's wheeling his suitcase toward the pier, Sonny gets pulled into a hug from behind by a stark naked Huck (Wahlberg).

Visibly distracted by his friend's casual nudity, Sonny remarks, "You want a towel?"

To which Huck gleefully responds, "No, I'm good."

While visiting The Tonight Show, Wahlberg shared there was one thing that brought him comfort while shooting the scene "in front of like, a crew of 200 people" and "100 extras" at the time. He remarked, "I had sneakers on!" So, at least there's that?

Wahlberg told host Jimmy Fallon that he's wanted to work with Hart for a long period of time and would often send him "all these different ideas" before the pair landed on Me Time.

"He passed on everything I sent him," Wahlberg said. "And then, all of a sudden, he sends me a movie where I'm supporting him and then he's got me ass naked, excuse my language. He's got me in daisy dukes on a boat. I'm like, 'Is this supposed to be funny or are they just making fun of me?'"

Me Time is streaming on Netflix now.

