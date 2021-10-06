Mark Wahlberg's best performances, ranked

2. The Departed (2006)

In what has to be considered an all-time upset, the only actor from Martin Scorsese's loaded cast, which featured Leonardo DiCaprio, Matt Damon, and Jack Nicholson, to be nominated for an Oscar was Wahlberg, who maybe has 10 minutes of screen time. But it's a testament to his turn as Sgt. Dignam, the righthand man to Martin Sheen's Capt. Queenan, whose number one job actually seems to be to needle DiCaprio's rookie undercover cop. Wahlberg reportedly passed on the role multiple times, before Scorsese won him over and gave him the opportunity to play around with it. After dropping approximately half of the film's 237 f-bombs, Dignam disappears for the last 45 mins, so much so that you forget about him, only for his shocking return in the final scene to execute Damon's character. Dignam leaves without saying a word. Meanwhile, all we can manage is "F---, yeah!"

Related: Oscar watch 2007 - Mark Wahlberg