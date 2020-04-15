Mark Ruffalo is still interested in doing a solo Hulk movie

Image zoom Everett Collection

Black Widow's release may have been delayed by the coronavirus pandemic, but when it does hit theaters it will make Natasha Romanoff the fourth member of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's original six-person Avengers lineup to get a standalone film. While Jeremy Renner's Hawkeye will be getting a spotlight in Disney+'s eventual Hawkeye series, Mark Ruffalo's Bruce Banner/Hulk is currently a bit aimless. But in a new interview, Ruffalo says that he's still interested in a solo movie, and even has an idea for it.

"There’s an idea that I think could be really interesting,” Ruffalo told Variety. “We’ve never really followed him into his life. He’s always kind of off on the side. He’s like the Rosencrantz and Guildenstern of the Avengers. It’d be interesting to fill in all the blanks about what happened to him in between all these movies.”

Though there were no plans for such a movie even before coronavirus, Ruffalo did tell Variety there's a chance he could show up on the Disney+ She-Hulk series – though nothing is set in stone yet.

“There’s some talk of having Banner/Hulk show up in She-Hulk," Ruffalo said. "If we come up with something good, that would be really interesting. Right now that’s about it. That’s all there is on the table.”

In the meantime, Ruffalo has also been lending his star power to boost the Masks for America initiative organized by comic creator Edgardo Miranda-Rodriguez under the banner of his Puerto Rican superhero La Borinqueña. The campaign has already raised enough money to buy 12,000 N95 medical masks and send them to health care workers in New York City and Puerto Rico, and is going for even more.

Related content: