Avengers, reassemble!

Mark Ruffalo, a.k.a. Bruce Banner, a.k.a the Hulk, helped celebrate the second anniversary of the release of the final chapter of the two-film saga that had major consequences for the Marvel Cinematic Universe — Avengers: Endgame.

Also celebrating the occasion were the Russo brothers, Anthony and Joe. They shared a behind-the-scenes pic showing them laughing alongside Hemsworth, Evans, and Pom Klementieff. "2 years since the release of Endgame... Which theater did you see it in for the first time?" they asked on Instagram.

They also included more BTS shots, giving fans a look at things behind the monitor.

But sports network ESPN (a corporate sibling of Disney-owned Marvel) found itself called out by MCU fans after its Twitter account shared a post that was more befitting of Infinity War. It featured Thanos on a basketball court doing a finger snap as Bucky Barnes, Peter Parker, and Peter Quill disappear behind him.

"Two years ago, Avengers: Endgame was released in theaters. Thanos called Endgame," the post says.

Fans quickly pointed out that Endgame ended a little differently, with Thanos taking a major L.

"Apparently ESPN has never seen Endgame," one fan tweeted.

Another fan wrote, "I believe this man called Endgame," linking to a GIF of Tony Stark gearing up to snap his own fingers in his tech-powered Infinity Gauntlet.

As for life after Endgame, Ruffalo concluded his Instagram post by congratulating several of his costars who recently completed airing and filming their various Marvel spin-off shows for Disney+.

"Congrats to Elizabeth Olsen, @paulbettany, @anthonymackie, @imsebastianstan, and all our extended MCU family newly introduced in their shows so far," he wrote. "Excited to see what's next for @twhiddleston & @jeremyrenner!"

