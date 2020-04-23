Mark Ruffalo remembers the magic of Razzles in 13 Going on 30 anniversary post

Image zoom Everett Collection

Mark Ruffalo's 13 Going on 30 character Matty said "You can't just turn back time," but the actor sure would like to try if only for a moment.

Ruffalo shared a message on social media celebrating the beloved film's 16th anniversary on Thursday, throwing it back to simpler times when the candy known as Razzles was all you needed to smile.

"Happy Anniversary to 13 Going on 30 today! Remember what the world was like when Razzles were all the rage? Missing that time," he wrote on Twitter.

The 2004 romantic comedy tells the story of Jenna Rink (Jennifer Garner), a teenager who can't wait to grow up to live a thirty and flirty lifestyle. After being embarrassed by a group of cool girls known as the "Six Chicks" on the day of her 13th birthday, Jenna wishes she could be an adult. Thanks to the help of some magical dust, Jenna wakes up a full-grown adult and a top magazine editor. By her side is Lucy (Judy Greer), a grown-up version of the coolest girl in high school who is now her best friend. Noticeably missing in her life is Ruffalo's Matty, who is now a hunky photographer but is estranged from Jenna.

The film is worth a rewatch even if just for the "Thriller" dance scene alone.

Young Jenna was played by Christa B. Allen, who at 28 is almost the same age as Garner's character in the film. Allen reunited with Garner in 2009's Ghosts of Girlfriends Past where she again played a younger version of her. She also had a leading role on ABC's Revenge.

13 Going on 30 is currently streaming on Hulu.

