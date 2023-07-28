"We were working on Gaga's album Joanne and Bradley Cooper stopped by the studio one afternoon. I like his films. He showed up looking like a movie star. So we hung out," Ronson told NME of the A Star Is Born actor-director's interest in the song. "He was really sweet, talking about this new script that they were both doing. I played him the song called 'Joanne' and he's like, 'That's great, can I have it?' I know he's a big star and everything, but I really liked that song. And I kind of needed it for Gaga's record."

Ronson, who produced the majority of Joanne, worked with Gaga to hone a stripped-down, folk- and rock-inspired sound for the 2016 Grammy-winning album, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and chronicled the recording artist's generational trauma stemming from the death of her aunt, after whom the album is named.

The pair also worked together on music for the A Star Is Born soundtrack, including the Oscar-winning original song "Shallow," which hit No. 1 on the American charts in 2018 and earned both Gaga and Ronson their first Academy Award statuettes.

Gaga and Cooper — who were nominated for Best Actress and Best Actor at the Oscars, respectively — also performed the song at the 2019 Oscars.

In a 2021 interview, Gaga told EW that she grew incredibly close to Cooper during the Best Picture-nominated musical drama's gestation, and even consulted him before taking a role in Ridley Scott's crime thriller House of Gucci.

"Bradley Cooper believed in me for the role of Ally Maine in A Star Is Born," she said at the time, noting that she "absolutely" spoke with him before taking on the role of Patrizia Reggiani, the woman who orchestrated the murder of Maurizio Gucci. "It was the success of our artistic collaboration that landed me where I am now."

