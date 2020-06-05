Mark Hamill brings 'Star Wars' fan nurse to tears with surprise dedication
Jimmy Kimmel surprised a healthcare worker, who's a big fan of the Star Wars saga, with a visit from Luke Skywalker himself, Mark Hamill.
In the above video, nurse Chloe Ducose from San Diego, who performs coronavirus tests in a drive-through tent, was stunned when ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live host brought Hamill on a video call to thank her for work during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I applaud you for having seen the Star Wars movies more than I have," Hamill said. "I've been reading about all you've done ... I'm a pretend hero, you're the real-life hero."
Ducose wiped away tears at Hamill's comments and Kimmel informed her she's also getting a $10,000 donation.
In addition, Hamill presented Ducose with a signed lightsaber replica (though he requested that if she goes to a protest to leave it at home).
Hamill recently reiterated to EW that he's finished playing his iconic character. "I had a beginning, middle, and end," Hamill said. "Those films gave me far more than I ever expected when we started out so it's never even occurred to me. My farewell was in Episode IX and it was bittersweet. I love all those people and I certainly have affection for [creator George Lucas] and the character he created. I'm full of gratitude for what it has given me and my career but I don't want to be greedy. There are still so many more stories to tell and so many great actors to tell them, they don't need me."
Jimmy Kimmel Live airs weeknights on ABC.
Related content:
Comments