Mark Hamill celebrates 'space sis' Carrie Fisher finally getting a Hollywood Walk of Fame star

Mark Hamill had some star words to share on Friday night.

The Star Wars actor celebrated the news that his onscreen sister Carrie Fisher will receive a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, as part of the Walk of Fame Class of 2022. "I congratulate & salute all 38 new #HollywoodWalkOfFame honorees," Hamill wrote on Twitter. "Much love & a very special 1-finger salute to the incomparable, hilarious & irreverent force of nature that was my space sis Carrie Fisher. Her star will blaze from here to eternity."

Hamill had previously advocated for Fisher to receive the honor, writing on Twitter in 2018, "Carrie WILL get her well-deserved Star on the Walk of Fame, it's only a matter of when. The rule is a 5-year wait when awarded posthumously." (Fisher died on Dec. 27, 2016, at age 60.)

"A letter to the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce wouldn't hurt, urging them to time it to the release of #EpIX," he added. The actor also shared a photo of a fan-made Walk of Fame star for Fisher shortly after her death.