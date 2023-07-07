"What's so strange is that Marjorie Taylor Greene — I'm not gonna say more than her name there — recently wished for an America like that," James DeMonaco said.

America's divisive politics have inspired the next installment of The Purge, according to writer-director James DeMonaco.

The filmmaker — who wrote all five films in the franchise in addition to directing the first three — told Collider that he envisioned a "nightmarish version" of the United States for the upcoming sixth Purge movie, and that his story idea was motivated by controversial conservative politician Marjorie Taylor Greene.

"Purge 6 is my way of looking at the country now. I grew up watching Logan's Run and Soylent Green and John Carpenter and George Romero, whose sociopolitical messaging was within the films. They were smuggling ideas into the film. So for me for 6, I was extrapolating on the discord and taking it to its furthest, as far as you can take that idea of what's going on, I feel, in the country and the political landscape," DeMonaco said of the series, which hypothesizes what the country would look like if all crime — including murder — was legal for 24 hours each year. "And it's a broken America. We're remapping. [The Purge 6] is about the remapping of America based on ideology, sexuality and religion, so that the states are broken down. You have your Black state, you have your gay state, you have your white evangelical state. And it's really a broken country."

DeMonaco directly cited the "strange" rhetoric of Greene, a Georgia congresswoman, as laying the groundwork for the plot.

"What's so strange is that Marjorie Taylor Greene — I'm not gonna say more than her name there — recently wished for an America like that, which to me would be the most nightmarish version. It goes against everything that America stands for," he explained, seemingly referencing Greene's stances on issues such as reproductive rights and LGBTQIA+ issues. "She doesn't see it that way. So there is part of the body politic that doesn't want that, and that's what Purge 6 is... it is this kind of broken America down in this remapping, and then they picked one state that purges still so that's where it takes place."

In a 2021 interview for The Forever Purge, DeMonaco told EW that he already had an idea for a future installment.

"I'm going to be completely honest, I came up with something about two months ago," he said at the time. "I woke up with a new way that we can keep it fresh and turn the thing upside down. So if the people want it, the idea's in the works, I've outlined it, so it could happen."

