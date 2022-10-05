The actresses stand in solidarity with the anti-government demonstrators in the country, sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini.

Marion Cotillard, Juliette Binoche, Isabelle Huppert, and more French film and music stars have cut off their hair in a show of support for protestors in Iran.

Instagram account Soutien Femmes Iran, which translates to "support women in Iran," shared a video of the entertainers chopping off their hair with the hashtag #HairForFreedom in support of the continued anti-government protests in the country sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman who died in police custody last month after she was arrested for not wearing her hijab, which goes against the Islamic Republic's strict dress code.

"For freedom," Binoche says in the video as she cuts off her hair.

The caption for the post reads, "Since Mahsa's death, which occurred on September 16, the Iranian people, women in the lead, have been protesting at the risk of their lives. This people only hope for access to the most essential freedoms. These women, these men, are asking for our support. Their courage and dignity compels us."

"It is impossible not to denounce again and again this terrible repression," the post continues. "The deaths and deaths are already counting by the dozens, including children. The arrests will only increase the number of prisoners already illegally held and too often tortured. So we decided to answer the call that was thrown at us by cutting some of these locks."

Marion Cotillard, Juliette Binoche, Isabelle Huppert Marion Cotillard, Juliette Binoche, and Isabelle Huppert | Credit: Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images; Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images; Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

A day after Amini's death, protests erupted in her hometown of Kurdistan and spread to the provincial capital. Women have removed their headscarves during the continued demonstrations, which has resulted in the death of at least 92 protestors by police.