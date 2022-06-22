17 actresses who've played Marilyn Monroe

1. Misty Rowe, Goodbye, Norma Jean (1976)

Misty Rowe is far from the first name to surface when recalling actresses who've played Marilyn Monroe, but she was, well, one of the first. She may be better remembered for her 19-year stint on the country variety show Hee Haw, but Misty managed to sneak 1976's Goodbye, Norma Jean into her resume.

In the film, she stars as Norma Jean Baker, aka a soon-to-be Marilyn Monroe, as she rises to stardom. Rowe would later reprise the role in 1989's Goodnight, Sweet Marilyn. Little is notable about either film, her performances included, as EW's Taylor Weatherby wrote, "[It's] a bit of a stretch, but a decent attempt considering she was one of the first portrayals of the icon."