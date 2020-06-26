Margot Robbie set to star in new Pirates of the Caribbean movie

Robbie's Birds of Prey screenwriter Christina Hodson will pen the new iteration of the franchise.

Pirates of the Caribbean type Movie

Margot Robbie is embarking on a new cinematic outing through uncharted waters as the lead of a new Pirates of the Caribbean movie, EW has learned.

Christina Hodson, the screenwriter on Robbie's Harley Quinn movie Birds of Prey, is set to write the new female-fronted film, which isn't intended to be a formal spin-off of the Disney franchise, but rather a separate original story with new characters.

It's currently in the early stages of development, but the project is also separate from the Pirates of the Caribbean reboot first reported in late 2019 with franchise vet Ted Elliott and Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin on writing duties. Jerry Bruckheimer, who produced the previous films, will also produce Robbie's movie and the reboot.

Johnny Depp has headlined the Pirates franchise since the first 2003 movie as swashbuckling, rum-drinking Captain Jack Sparrow. He's appeared in all the films so far, most recently in 2017's Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales. That film currently has the lowest cumulative lifetime box-office gross of the previous installments.

Birds of Prey returned Robbie as DC Comics villain-turned-antihero Harley Quinn to screens in February, and the film has since received an early home release due to the coronavirus pandemic. She'll be seen in James Gunn's The Suicide Squad, and she was cast in American Hustle director David O. Russell's next film with Christian Bale and Michael B. Jordan.

The Hollywood Reporter was the first to report the news.

