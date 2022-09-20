Margot Robbie recalls 'dying on the inside' when viral Barbie photos were taken

"I was like, 'This is the most humiliating moment of my life.'"

Life in plastic isn't always so fantastic for Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

The actress revealed that she and her costar, who play Barbie and Ken in the upcoming Greta Gerwig film, weren't ready for the world to see them all dolled up when photos from the set went viral back in June.

"I can't tell you how mortified we were by the way," she shared on The Tonight Show on Monday. "We look like we're laughing, having fun, but dying on the inside. I was like, 'This is the most humiliating moment of my life.' So embarrassed."

Robbie and Gosling became the talk of the internet over the summer when photos of the pair were taken on set that featured them sporting matching cowboy ensembles and roller skating down Venice Beach in vibrant fluorescent outfits.

The latter looks, in particular, caused a reaction that Robbie never expected.

"I knew that we had some exteriors to shoot in LA," she told host Jimmy Fallon. "Once you're doing exteriors, you're gonna get papped. There's probably going to be a little crowd of people there who are gonna take notice because of the fluro — we stand out a little in those outfits. And so I knew there would be a little bit of attention and probably some photos would get out there but not like it did."

Instead, Robbie revealed that there were "hundreds of people watching all the time" as she and Gosling skated together in some delightfully '80s workout gear. She added, "It was mad."

Fans can expect even more great looks when Barbie hits theaters on July 21, 2023. Watch the interview with Robbie above.

