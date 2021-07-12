Margot Robbie doesn't know when she'll play Harley Quinn again

"I guess it's kind of like the comics," Robbie said. "The film version of the DC universe, I actually think they're a lot like the comics. You pick up one comic and something's happening and then you pick up the next comic and maybe that character's not alive, maybe that character's not with that person, maybe that character looks completely different. Each movie is its own sort of thing, and I think that works in the comic book world, and I think that works in the DC film world as well. It's not like Marvel where everything is more obviously linked in a more linear way. It feels like there's so many adjacent stories, worlds, and films happening at the same time, just like there are in the comics. So, yeah, I didn't know that, but it doesn't necessarily change what other people are able to do with this universe, I don't think. What one director decides I don't think dictates what another director might be able to pick up and do with the world and the characters, which is fun. I think that's an appealing aspect for directors in the DC world, they can make it their own, the way James did. He didn't have to be beholden to the version that David Ayer (director of Suicide Squad) set up. He could pick it up and make it his own, which I'm sure was more appealing for him."