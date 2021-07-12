Margot Robbie doesn't know when she'll play Harley Quinn again
The Suicide Squad actress has no current plans to reprise role.
WARNING: THIS ARTICLE CONTAINS A MAJOR SPOILER FOR ZACK SNYDER'S JUSTICE LEAGUE.
Margot Robbie has portrayed Harley Quinn in three films over the past five years, with starring roles in 2016's Suicide Squad, 2020's Birds of Prey, and now James Gunn's The Suicide Squad (out in theaters and on HBO Max Aug. 6). But the actress says she is now going to take a break from playing the part of the supervillain and does not know when she might appear as Quinn again.
"It was kind of back-to-back filming Birds... and filming this, so I was kind of like, oof, I need a break from Harley because she's exhausting," the actress told EW in June. "I don't know when we're next going to see her. I'm just as intrigued as everyone else is."
Robbie was also intrigued to discover the ultimate fate of Harley Quinn, or at least the fate of the character which was detailed at the end of Zack Snyder's Justice League. As those who have watched the film will know, one of the movie's concluding sequences is set in apocalyptic future in which Ben Affleck's Batman describes how Quinn had died in his arms.
In fact, when EW spoke with Robbie, she had not seen the sequence and was unaware of her character's demise, until we filled her in.
"Whaaat?" said Robbie, genuinely flabbergasted. "I didn't know that. [Laughs] Thank you for telling me!"
So, uh, thoughts?
"I guess it's kind of like the comics," Robbie said. "The film version of the DC universe, I actually think they're a lot like the comics. You pick up one comic and something's happening and then you pick up the next comic and maybe that character's not alive, maybe that character's not with that person, maybe that character looks completely different. Each movie is its own sort of thing, and I think that works in the comic book world, and I think that works in the DC film world as well. It's not like Marvel where everything is more obviously linked in a more linear way. It feels like there's so many adjacent stories, worlds, and films happening at the same time, just like there are in the comics. So, yeah, I didn't know that, but it doesn't necessarily change what other people are able to do with this universe, I don't think. What one director decides I don't think dictates what another director might be able to pick up and do with the world and the characters, which is fun. I think that's an appealing aspect for directors in the DC world, they can make it their own, the way James did. He didn't have to be beholden to the version that David Ayer (director of Suicide Squad) set up. He could pick it up and make it his own, which I'm sure was more appealing for him."
Watch the trailer for The Suicide Squad above.
A version of this story appears in the August issue of Entertainment Weekly. Order it now or find it on newsstands beginning July 16. Don't forget to subscribe for more exclusive interviews and photos, only in EW.
Related content:
Comments