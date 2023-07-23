Meanwhile, Gosling was happy to lose the kissing scenes: "I'm so glad all of that got cut out."

Margot Robbie says her friends teased her for not kissing Ryan Gosling in Barbie: 'What's wrong with you?'

Barbie and Ken might look like the picture-perfect couple, but in director Greta Gerwig's Barbie, they never even properly smooch.

Turns out, Margot Robbie, who portrays the new movie's titular plastic icon, is in no position to kiss and tell about her lip-locking scenes with her costar Ryan Gosling, who plays her love interest Ken — because they never happened.

When asked if she was happy not to have to make out with the actor in a recent interview with PEOPLE, the actress replied with a laugh, "Uh, no! That didn't feel like a win for me."

While generations of kids have passed their time making their Barbie and Ken dolls snog, Gerwig opted for a more complex take on the beloved duo's romance. As Barbie navigates the joys and perils of humanity outside Barbie Land, she also nurtures a deeper understanding of her bleach-blonde boyfriend, who's never allowed to sleep over at her place. While Robbie seemed mildly bummed about what could have been, her pals were much more disappointed.

"All of my girlfriends were like, 'Well, you did a whole movie with him, and you don't kiss?'" said Robbie, who also served as a producer on the film. "'What's wrong with you? I thought you were kind of in charge on this one!' I was like, 'I know, I can't check that one off [my list].'"

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in 'Barbie' Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in 'Barbie' | Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

Meanwhile, Gosling was pleased with the bumpy road the couple's relationship takes. "It was so funny trying to figure out what their idea of kissing might be," Gosling told PEOPLE, adding, "I'm so glad all of that got cut out."

Maybe Gosling's stance isn't that surprising given that he's spent the past few months reminding people that Ken really only exists in Barbie's shadow. Why would he get to kiss her?

Responding to some critics' claims earlier this year that he was too old to play Ken, Gosling (who's been very committed to the bit) said, "It is funny, this kind of clutching-your-pearls idea of, like, #notmyken. Like you ever thought about Ken before this?… And everyone was fine with that, for him to have a job that is nothing. But suddenly, it's like, 'No, we've cared about Ken this whole time.' No, you didn't. You never did. You never cared."

He continued, "Barbie never f---ed with Ken. That's the point. If you ever really cared about Ken, you would know that nobody cared about Ken. So your hypocrisy is exposed. This is why his story must be told."

Barbie — the comedic, super-pink half of Barbieheimer — is currently in theaters, celebrating an impressive opening weekend.

