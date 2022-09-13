Director Damien Chazelle hopes to capture 1920s Hollywood "at its most glamorous and at its most animalistic."

Hollywood in the 1920s was a bacchanal of drugs, sex, and white-hot envy.

At least that's what we can gather from the trailer for director Damien Chazelle's forthcoming Babylon. The highly anticipated feature from the La La Land Oscar winner drops this Christmas, and the first trailer is finally here (audiences got a sneak peek of it yesterday at the Toronto International Film Festival).

The trailer opens on Margot Robbie's as-yet-unnamed actress snorting a line of cocaine and declaring her desire for everyone to party all the time, before it zips through an orgiastic series of images: Robbie cutting loose at a hedonistic party, Brad Pitt's movie star reminding people of his importance and drunkenly falling off a balcony, and Diego Calva soaking it all in as newcomer Manny Torres, dreaming of making his mark.

There's plenty of Old Hollywood decadence, including Pitt on the set of a sword-and-sandal epic and the wild atmosphere of glamorous parties.

While debuting the trailer at TIFF, Chazelle spoke of his desire to subvert audience expectations of what Hollywood was like during the silent era.

"It was about capturing the spirit of that time, which is a lot more Wild West than we often imagine in our conceptions of the Roaring Twenties," said Chazelle. "There was more excess, more drugs, more extreme living on all ends of the spectrum than I think a lot of people even realize."

With its ensemble cast and sprawling story (still largely kept under wraps), Babylon will bring audiences into the world of 1920s Hollywood.

"You've got people here who are building an industry from scratch," continued Chazelle, who wrote Babylon's original screenplay. "First of all, they're building a city where it's illogical to have a city. It's right there in the desert — this dusty cow-town that's very pastoral and bucolic and rural. Then, a few things happen, one of which is the movies. And the town turns into megalopolis. That happens during the '20s."

Babylon is a tale of innovators living life on the edge, spurred by their desire to create something from nothing. "They're building a city from scratch, an industry from scratch, and to do that, you need a certain kind of crazy person," says Chazelle, who described Hollywood's early visionaries as manic.

"I don't think it's a big surprise that the people who did that did a lot of drugs and partied very hard," he said at TIFF. "It's all part of the tapestry. I wanted to try to capture all of it: the highest highs, the lowest lows, humanity at its most glamorous and at its most animalistic and depraved."

Watch the Babylon trailer above.