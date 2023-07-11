When Margot Robbie signed on to bring Barbie to life, she meant it in every sense. The actress, who plays the iconic blonde doll in Greta Gerwig's Barbie, has been sporting almost exact, life-size recreations of some of Barbie's most fabulous looks across the decades for the press tour and "pink carpet" premieres. Stylist Andrew Mukamal and Robbie had an endless array of looks to choose from with Barbie having spent over 60 years in the spotlight. They took inspiration from the big-haired '90s-era Barbie, the very first Barbie from 1959, and even the doll modeled after Robbie's character in the movie.