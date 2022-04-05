We'll be darned if the trailer for Marcel the Shell With Shoes On isn't the cutest thing on the internet this week.

In the clip below, we're introduced to Marcel (voiced by Jenny Slate), an adorable one-inch-tall shell who ekes out a colorful existence with his grandmother Connie and their pet lint, Alan. Per the film's synopsis, they were once part of a sprawling community of shells, but they now live alone as the sole survivors of a mysterious tragedy. But when a documentary filmmaker discovers them amongst the clutter of his Airbnb, the short film he posts online brings Marcel millions of passionate fans (including some starry names as teased in the trailer), as well as unprecedented dangers and a new hope at finding his long-lost family.

"Sometimes, I find my mind wandering, thinking, 'What would my family think?' Do you think they could be out there?" Marcel asks in the clip before googling "how to find your family."

The beloved character, who was first brought to life in Dean Fleischer-Camp and Slate's series of popular short films and New York Times-bestselling books, gets his big-screen debut in Marcel the Shell With Shoes On, which A24 is releasing on June 24.

Of the project, Slate previously told EW over email, "What I love so much is that the original impulses that made Marcel who he is (my impulses as a performer, Dean's as a director) have always stayed true. The filmmaking process was careful and deliberate, very creatively open, and extremely hopeful at its core. I'm really glad that, especially right now, we can finally offer this small and astounding sweetness to the very big world out there."

The film, which is directed by Fleischer-Camp, first premiered at Telluride Film Festival in September to positive reviews. It features a screenplay by Fleischer-Camp, Slate, and Nick Paley based on a story by the trio and Elisabeth Holm. In addition to Slate, Rosa Salazar, Thomas Mann, and Isabella Rossellini also star.