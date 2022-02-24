Arthur creator Marc Brown wants to do a feature film with John Legend

"We've got a great idea," Brown says of a potential film. "I think it's going to be intriguing for kids. It's going to be helpful to kids."

The creators of Arthur hinted at a feature film centered on the beloved aardvark — and even have a specific person in mind for the project: John Legend, EGOT winner and subject of those Arthur memes.

After 25 seasons, the PBS Kids staple ended its historic run on Monday, airing a finale that featured a time jump 20 years into the future that glimpsed the beloved characters' lives as adults: Arthur is a published graphic novelist, while pal Buster is a teacher. Francine owns a sneaker company; Muffy is a politician running for mayor; and the tenacious D.W. is a cop.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter published Thursday, creator Marc Brown and executive producer Carol Greenwald looked back at helming the longest-running children's program in TV history, teasing that a feature film just might be in the works after a previous live-action never made it to screens.

Arthur; John Legend 'Arthur' creator wants to do a feature film with John Legend | Credit: PBS Kids; Monica Schipper/Getty Images

"My son Tolon has been a producer on the show almost since it started, and he's working with me, as Peter Hirsch is, on this new show Hop," Brown said. "But he had this idea several years ago about wouldn't it be interesting to do a live-action version of Arthur. I couldn't wrap my head around it completely, but it's an intriguing thought."

Brown continued, "There might be a feature film in the works soon, too, about Arthur. I'm so excited. (Laughs.) There was one maybe 15 years ago, and the right people weren't coming together, so I pulled the plug on it. But now, we've got a great idea. I think it's going to be intriguing for kids. It's going to be helpful to kids."

Brown said that if he "could pick one person" for the project, it would be Legend, adding, "The subject matter is very timely, and maybe there is even a really interesting person involved… I mean, if I could pick one person I would love to be a part of this project, it might be John Legend."

Reps for Legend did not respond to EW's request for comment before publication.

As for Legend, he's well aware of all of those memes comparing him to the aardvark. Legend even poked fun at the jokes in a 2018 commercial for Google Duo alongside wife Chrissy Teigen. In the ad, Legend enlisted Teigen's help via Google video call to choose an outfit, modeling a series of different looks before landing on Arthur's signature yellow sweater and blue jeans.

"Arthur!" Teigen laughs in the commercial, prompting an angry Legend to recreate the character's clenched fist meme.

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.