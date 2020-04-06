Mandy Moore brings us all hope with A Walk to Remember throwback performance

Image zoom

Could Mandy Moore be our "Only Hope" in these scary times?

On Sunday, the singer and This Is Us star performed an acoustic rendition of her song "Only Hope," from the heartbreaking teen drama A Walk To Remember in which she starred alongside Shane West. During an Instagram livestream, Moore belted out the high notes to the movie's most memorable song, while accompanied on the guitar by husband Taylor Goldsmith.

In the 2002 flick, an adaptation of Nicholas Sparks' novel of the same name, Moore's Jamie Sullivan sings the ballad to West's Landon Carter during a school play. It's in that moment that would-be-bad-boy Landon realizes he's in love with do-gooder Jamie and plants an impromptu kiss on her. For Moore the scene was also one to remember for other reasons. "The most memorable scene for me is the school play and singing the song 'Only Hope,'" she told EW back in 2017 for the movie's 15-year anniversary. "I remember putting on that beautiful ice blue, silk dress and everyone fawning all over it. It was the first time that I wasn’t in a ratty sweater and an oversized housedress."

Luckily for the rest of us, the AWTR costars have reunited since they made the movie 18 years ago. Last March, West supported his costar at a ceremony honoring Moore with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The Gotham actor joined Moore on the podium, presenting her with a photo from when they first met on set of the teen romance.

Watch the clip above.

