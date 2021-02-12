Gina Carano lands movie deal with The Daily Wire after Lucasfilm firing for offensive posts

"They can't cancel us if we don't let them,' the MMA-fighter-turned-actress says.

Gina Carano has already lined up her next screen project.

The former Mandalorian actress, who was fired by Lucasfilm on Wednesday in the wake of highly controversial social media posts, announced Friday morning that she's teaming up with the conservative website The Daily Wire to develop and produce a new movie.

"The Daily Wire is helping make one of my dreams — to develop and produce my own film — come true. I cried out and my prayer was answered," Carano said in a statement to the outlet. "I am sending out a direct message of hope to everyone living in fear of cancellation by the totalitarian mob. I have only just begun using my voice which is now freer than ever before, and I hope it inspires others to do the same. They can't cancel us if we don't let them."

"We could not be more excited to be working with Gina Carano, an incredible talent dumped by Disney and Lucasfilm for offending the authoritarian Hollywood Left," added Daily Wire cofounder Ben Shapiro. "This is what Daily Wire exists to do: provide an alternative not just for consumers, but for creators who refuse to bow to the mob. We're eager to bring Gina's talent to Americans who love her, and we're just as eager to show Hollywood that if they want to keep cancelling those who think differently, they'll just be helping us build the X-wing to take down their Death Star."

On Tuesday, the outspokenly conservative actress reshared an Instagram post (later removed) that compared modern American politics to Nazi Germany and claimed that having differing political views in 2021 was like being Jewish during the Holocaust.

"Jews were beaten in the streets, not by Nazi soldiers but by their neighbors… even by children," the post read, according to Variety. "Because history is edited, most people today don't realize that to get to the point where Nazi soldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews, the government first made their own neighbors hate them simply for being Jews. How is that any different from hating someone for their political views."

Carano also shared memes mocking the California mask mandate to combat COVID-19, comparing Donald Trump's second impeachment trial to Groundhog Day, and expressing her belief that Jeffrey Epstein didn't kill himself.

Soon after, Lucasfilm, which produces The Mandalorian, announced it was severing ties with Carano and denounced her posts as "abhorrent." The former mixed martial artist appeared on seasons 1 and 2 of the Disney+ Star Wars series as Cara Dune, a battle-hardened mercenary.

"Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future," a spokesperson for the company said in a statement to EW. "Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable."

UTA is also no longer representing the actress, according to a spokesperson for the talent agency.

Shapiro was not the only conservative to come to Carano's defense; Republican Senator Ted Cruz also defended the actress in a widely criticized tweet Thursday.

"Texan Gina Carano broke barriers in the Star Wars universe: not a princess, not a victim, not some emotionally tortured Jedi," Cruz wrote. "She played a woman who kicked ass & who girls looked up to. She was instrumental in making Star Wars fun again. Of course Disney canceled her."

