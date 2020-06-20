Mamma Mia! producer teases potential third film: 'There’s meant to be a trilogy'

Mamma Mia! type Movie genre Musical

Romance

Here we go again. Again.

Mamma Mia! producer Judy Craymer, who masterminded the original stage musical and produced both the 2008 film adaptation and its 2018 sequel, says a third film is in the works, potentially with new songs by ABBA. In an interview with the Daily Mail, Craymer teased that she had been planning the third installment before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

"I was meant to have been getting on with that, in my head, during these months. But then I got hit with COVID fog," Craymer told the British news outlet. "I think one day there will be another film, because there’s meant to be a trilogy, you see. I know Universal would like me to do it."

Well, of course, they would. While Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again grossed less than its predecessor, it was still a substantial box office success, taking in almost $400 million worldwide. Both films follow the story of Sophie (Amanda Seyfried), and her relationship with her mother Donna (Meryl Streep) and her three possible fathers (Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth, and Stellan Skarsgård), set to the music of ABBA.

It's unclear whether a potential third film would stick to the dual-timeline structure of Here We Go Again, following both a young Donna (played by Lily James) in the 1970s and Sophie in the present day. However, Craymer did tease that she would like to use some of the new songs ABBA have written and are apparently planning to debut later in the year. The producer also mentioned that she might like to adapt Here We Go Again for the stage, but offered no further details.

With the pandemic continuing for the foreseeable future, all of this won't likely be happening anytime soon. That gives us plenty of time to speculate on what the third Mamma Mia! film might be called. Does It Show Again? How Can I Resist You? Thank You for the Music? Mamma Mia: Tokyo Drift?

